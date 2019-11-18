Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Gasly's podium finish "Incredible", says Verstappen

shares
comments
Gasly's podium finish "Incredible", says Verstappen
By:
Nov 18, 2019, 5:18 PM

Max Verstappen called Pierre Gasly's first Formula 1 podium in the Brazilian Grand Prix "incredible", while Lewis Hamilton labelled it "really awesome" after the Toro Rosso driver's mid-season demotion.

Gasly started 2019 alongside Verstappen at Red Bull, but struggled in his first year with the senior team and was demoted back to Toro Rosso during the summer break, swapping places with Alex Albon.

Since returning to the junior team Gasly has been in strong form, earning praise from Red Bull team boss Christian Horner for his 'exceptional' driving, and on Sunday he was on course to finish as the leading midfield runner before the chaotic end to the Brazilian GP promoted him to second.

Hamilton said Gasly's breakthrough F1 podium is "really awesome to see", after trying to pass the Toro Rosso on the run to the line but failing to get ahead.

"Especially through the experience and journey he's gone through, from being in one team then to the next," said the six-time world champion. "To come through is really awesome."

Verstappen, whose performances at the start of this year played a part in exposing the extent of Gasly's struggles, said Gasly had a "great race" already in Brazil.

Read Also:

The Frenchman qualified seventh and started sixth, before running at the head of the midfield the entire grand prix then jumping into second when Hamilton and Albon collided on the penultimate lap.

"How do I rate Pierre's podium? Incredible," said Verstappen. "Best of the rest is already a good result and then you just stay out of trouble and other people make mistakes and you profit from that.

"It's great to see Pierre up here [in the top three]. Now it's also the second podium for Toro Rosso already this year, so I think they are very happy with this.

"I always knew he was a very quick driver. This year in the beginning maybe didn't work out the way it should but, as you can see, I think Pierre is very strong and, at Toro Rosso again, he regrouped.

"Already before this race a lot of good results. So, this is an even bigger motivation."

Gasly said he would have been "so pissed off" if Hamilton had beaten him to the line to finish second, even though he still would have been on the podium.

"You see your first podium coming together and then you've got the world champion behind you pushing you to the limit," said Gasly.

"I tried to defend the best way I could, and coming out of the last corner, I was just flat out and hoping that the engine can give every single horsepower it can get.

"I was pressing the overtake button, trying to get low inside the cockpit and I could see his front wing and I was like: 'please don't pass me at the lights'!"

Slider
List

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
1/4

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag
2/4

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag
3/4

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 crosses the finish line followed by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 crosses the finish line followed by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
4/4

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Next article
Interlagos F1 rival Rio "a land with trees and animals"

Previous article

Interlagos F1 rival Rio "a land with trees and animals"

Next article

Promoted: Hamilton pranks fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Promoted: Hamilton pranks fans at Mercedes-Benz World
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
01:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
05:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
02:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
05:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
WRC

WRC given free-to-air TV boost in Australia

3
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

4
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

5
Sprint

WSS: Adealide report

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
2h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
2h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry
F1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst
F1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.