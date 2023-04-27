Subscribe
F3 driver Luke Browning joins Williams Driver Academy

Reigning GB3 champion and Formula 3 driver Luke Browning has joined the Williams Driver Academy.

Megan White
By:
The 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year has become the latest member of the Formula 1 team’s junior line-up, alongside 2021 Award winner Zak O’Sullivan.

Browning currently competes for Hitech Pulse-Eight in Formula 3, and sits 10th in the drivers’ standings with 14 points and a best finish of fifth in Bahrain.

His rookie F3 season follows a hugely successful 2022 which saw him claim the GB3 Championship, also with Hitech, scoring five wins and a further eight podiums.

Browning will work closely with the team, taking part in a personalised simulator program at the factory in Grove and will join the team trackside during Grands Prix.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy. A huge thank you to everyone at Williams Racing for the opportunity to shoot for the stars.

“To be welcomed into the family is a dream come true, the heritage of this team is phenomenal. I can’t wait to see where we can go, our journey starts here.”

Luke Browning, Hitech Pulse-Eight

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sporting Director Sven Smeets added: “We’re pleased to have Luke join the Williams Racing Driver Academy.

“He’s a highly talented driver with several major achievements already under his belt, including the 2022 Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the 2022 GB3 Championship and the 2020 British F4 Championship.

“Everyone at Williams Racing is looking forward to working closely with Luke throughout the year as he competes in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech Pulse-Eight.

“He’ll have the opportunity to develop his abilities while providing useful feedback through simulator work at Grove.”

Browning joins Prema F3 driver O’Sullivan, series returnee Franco Colapinto (MP Motorsport), Rodin Carlin F3 rookie Oliver Gray and Indy NXT driver and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick in the Academy.

Previous members have included Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll, Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant, and former Williams F1 driver Nicholas Latifi.

