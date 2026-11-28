Formula 1 Qatar GP

George Russell bet Kimi Antonelli $1million he couldn’t dunk in Qatar - then immediately regretted it

George Russell bet Kimi Antonelli $1M he couldn't dunk in Qatar—then watched his teammate sprint off and break the rim

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 7:45 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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George Russell probably felt pretty safe keeping his chequebook closed. Standing on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas fan stage at the Losail International Circuit, the 1.85-metre Briton looked down at his 1.72-metre team-mate - one of the shortest drivers on the Formula 1 grid - and tossed out a casual seven-figure dare.

"If you can dunk, I'll give you $1million," Russell said into the microphone in a viral clip posted by Formula 1’s official TikTok account.

Kimi Antonelli did not bother negotiating terms. As the stage host gasped and the Qatar crowd erupted, the newly crowned World Champion set his microphone on the floor and took off at a dead sprint toward the right edge of the stage.

"Wait, wait, wait," the host called after him. "Where are you going? No, no, Kimi!"

Spotting a wall-mounted basketball hoop hanging off the Losail structure just beside the stage, Antonelli ran straight off the platform, launched into the air, and slapped the rim hard enough to leave it visibly tilting downward - drawing a loud roar from fans watching below.

As Antonelli jogged back into frame with a huge grin, Russell could only shake his head into the mic. "Wow! All right, now I regret what I've just said a little bit," Russell admitted.

Antonelli, picking his microphone back up to face a stunned host, delivered the punchline: "I broke the rim!"

A relaxed Mercedes garage amid a Losail practice sweep

The loose mood onstage mirrors what the Silver Arrows have been doing on track all weekend. With both 2026 titles already locked up - Mercedes sitting comfortably atop the Constructors’ table on 666 points (149 clear of Ferrari) and Antonelli having shattered Sebastian Vettel’s 2010 record by clinching the Drivers’ crown in Mexico City at 20 years and 68 days old—the pair swept every single practice session in Qatar with three straight 1–2 finishes.

Antonelli paced FP1 (1m23.217s) half a second ahead of Russell, lowered the mark to 1m23.077s in FP2 (+0.127 seconds over Russell), and sealed the clean sweep in Saturday’s FP3 with a 1m22.400s (+0.249s), leaving closest non-Mercedes challenger Max Verstappen more than half a second adrift.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Jordan McKean / Formula 1 / Getty Images

Both drivers still have real business left across the final two rounds. Antonelli (402 points, nine wins) admitted ahead of the weekend that going podium-less in São Paulo (fifth) and Las Vegas (fourth) left him hungry to finish strong, saying, "I enjoyed it, but at the same time I didn't, because the last two races obviously didn't go as planned, even though the pace was there."

Russell (264 points), meanwhile, arrives in Qatar tied with Lando Norris for fourth - just three points behind Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton (267) in the battle for third - after a rough ninth-place finish in Las Vegas sparked another round of sharp barbs with Verstappen. If Mercedes converts its practice advantage into another front-row Sunday night under the Losail lights, Russell may still owe Antonelli dinner - even if he safely keeps his $1million.

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