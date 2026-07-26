Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Rick Hendrick is giving Jimmie Johnson the No. 48 to drive in final Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Rick Hendrick is giving Jimmie Johnson the No. 48 to drive in final Daytona 500

"How the hell did I end up here?" – Max Verstappen "shocked" by second place in damaged Red Bull F1 car

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"How the hell did I end up here?" – Max Verstappen "shocked" by second place in damaged Red Bull F1 car

Honda to debut new F1 engine in Aston Martin filming day

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Honda to debut new F1 engine in Aston Martin filming day

'Too many mistakes' – Mercedes admits Hungarian GP start issue wasn't George Russell's fault

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
'Too many mistakes' – Mercedes admits Hungarian GP start issue wasn't George Russell's fault

Sky F1 pundit baffled by Lewis Hamilton Hungarian GP penalty

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Sky F1 pundit baffled by Lewis Hamilton Hungarian GP penalty

George Russell beyond 'disappointed' after tough F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
George Russell beyond 'disappointed' after tough F1 Hungarian GP

Oscar Piastri tears into "unacceptable" Carlos Sainz incident, accepts McLaren strategy

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Oscar Piastri tears into "unacceptable" Carlos Sainz incident, accepts McLaren strategy

How a blue-flag malfunction caused a “nightmare” in F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
How a blue-flag malfunction caused a “nightmare” in F1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

George Russell beyond 'disappointed' after tough F1 Hungarian GP

The Mercedes driver slipped even further behind Antonelli in the F1 title fight after finishing seventh in Budapest

Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

George Russell claimed he’s beyond 'disappointed' after the Hungarian Grand Prix practically ended his title hopes in the 2026 Formula 1 campaign.

The Mercedes driver started sixth at the Hungaroring but finished seventh having dropped to the back on lap one, as his W17 suffered an anti-stall at lights out.

It means he is now 59 points behind his championship-leading team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who finished third in Budapest, with 11 rounds of 2026 now done and 12 more to come.

“I'm sort of past the point of disappointment now,” said Russell, “because if I'm continuing to be disappointed with everything that goes on, I'll just be disappointed every day of the week.

“So, it's sort of like, I've got to stay positive. Another sort of technical issue that completely ruined the race, but the pace and positives, the pace was very strong.

“The team said it was as strong as anybody out there, which I haven't been there for probably two or three races now, or three races. So, I'll take positives there, but yes, it's just unbelievable the list of things that's happened this season.”

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

What makes matters worse is that Russell had a new power unit fitted for Sunday’s race, following a water leak in qualifying, but “the engine wasn't reacting to the throttle”.

So it was out of his control and added to a list of bad luck for him in 2026, a year he began as the title favourite with the Silver Arrows dominating the start of the new regulations.

At round three in Japan, for example, he was fighting Oscar Piastri for the win until an untimely safety car handed Antonelli victory, before race five at Montreal saw Russell retire from the lead due to an engine failure.

Russell then endured Monaco, where although he was substantially off the pace of Antonelli, the Briton suffered two time penalties that were out of his control leaving him with a non-score.

“The problems are happening, but the whole team feels it as well,” added Russell. “So, they're as pissed off as I am with how it's unfolded. We need to look at ourselves and ensure there's nothing we're doing wrong that is contributing to these errors.

“Obviously, Oscar had his thing today as well [retired with a gearbox failure], it's not like we're the only one, but it does feel like it is happening substantially more to me than others.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images

“Hopefully, it swings around. I don't wish any bad luck on anyone, but I've never had a season like this in my whole career, let alone my F1 career.”

The season has therefore not gone as hoped for the 28-year-old and with F1 entering its summer shutdown, never has a driver become champion after holding such a large deficit at the break.

So, when asked how to bounce back from the disappointment of the first 11 rounds, Russell said: “Don't be disappointed with things outside of your control. Today, the race was totally ruined.

“I did my procedure right at the start. The pace was fine. The result was s**t. But the things that I could have controlled, they were just okay.

“I usually don't feel like I need a break this year. I definitely feel like I need one.”

Photos from Hungarian GP - Sunday

Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Petr Pavel, President, Czech Republic

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Aston Martin F1 Team, Gary Gannon, Senior Race Engineer, Aston Martin F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Franco Colapinto, Alpine; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
50
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Oscar Piastri tears into "unacceptable" Carlos Sainz incident, accepts McLaren strategy
Next article Sky F1 pundit baffled by Lewis Hamilton Hungarian GP penalty

Top Comments
More from
George Russell

'Too many mistakes' – Mercedes admits Hungarian GP start issue wasn't George Russell's fault

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
'Too many mistakes' – Mercedes admits Hungarian GP start issue wasn't George Russell's fault

George Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change, but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
George Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change, but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP
More from
Mercedes

Why Lewis Hamilton has to start behind Max Verstappen on the Hungarian GP grid

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why Lewis Hamilton has to start behind Max Verstappen on the Hungarian GP grid

Bernd Mayländer reveals upgrades to F1's new Mercedes safety car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Bernd Mayländer reveals upgrades to F1's new Mercedes safety car

Momentum restored: Antonelli overcomes bad luck to reclaim control at the Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Momentum restored: Antonelli overcomes bad luck to reclaim control at the Belgian GP

Latest news

Rick Hendrick is giving Jimmie Johnson the No. 48 to drive in final Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Rick Hendrick is giving Jimmie Johnson the No. 48 to drive in final Daytona 500

"How the hell did I end up here?" – Max Verstappen "shocked" by second place in damaged Red Bull F1 car

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"How the hell did I end up here?" – Max Verstappen "shocked" by second place in damaged Red Bull F1 car

Honda to debut new F1 engine in Aston Martin filming day

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Honda to debut new F1 engine in Aston Martin filming day

'Too many mistakes' – Mercedes admits Hungarian GP start issue wasn't George Russell's fault

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
'Too many mistakes' – Mercedes admits Hungarian GP start issue wasn't George Russell's fault

Feature

Discover prime content

When plucky private entrants could afford to go GP racing, and how F1 changed with the rise of commercialisation

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
When plucky private entrants could afford to go GP racing, and how F1 changed with the rise of commercialisation

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP

Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Haydn Cobb
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all
View more