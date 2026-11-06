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George Russell breaks silence on Mexican GP media absence after Mercedes fine

George Russell has explained why he skipped his media duties after the Mexican Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 3:53 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has opened up about skipping his media duties after the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend.

The Briton left the Mexico City circuit shortly after the race on Sunday, having congratulated his team-mate Kimi Antonelli on clinching his maiden world championship. Mercedes was fined €5000 by the FIA for his absence, but team principal Toto Wolff had given Russell the go-ahead to leave.

Russell entered the 2026 season as a clear favourite for the title. But after facing countless hurdles throughout the year, largely due to reasons outside of his control, he watched as his team-mate extended his lead in the standings and ultimately claimed the title.

While speaking to F1.com at Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, Russell explained his absence from the media sessions.

"As much as I love talking to [the media] after the race, I didn’t really fancy it on this occasion. So I was like, 'I’m going to just get out of here and go for a nice dinner and think about something other than the rubbish season we’ve had.'"

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Russell admitted that skipping the media sessions was not ideal but did not think it was a big deal either.

"In racing you always pick yourself back up, and for me, the best way to pick myself back up was getting out of there," Russell added.

"It was as simple as that, really. I was just very upset with missing out on the chance of a good result because the championship for me was already over but I just couldn't believe how things had panned out again.

"In that moment, yeah, I just wanted to get out of there.

"I think I'm 99% of the time a true professional and I try not to spit my dummy out, but sometimes missing out on doing the press – OK, it's not ideal but not the end of the world. Moments like that you don't really want to deal with it."

Russell is still in the fight for second in the drivers' championship, and Mercedes is yet to clinch the constructors' title.

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