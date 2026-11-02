Formula 1 Mexican GP

George Russell breaks silence with heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win

George Russell has reflected on his difficult 2026 Formula 1 season in a heartfelt message to fans

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 8:26 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

George Russell has shared a heartfelt message after missing media duties following the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Briton admitted that "2026 was not meant to be my year" in a long message to his fans on social media after his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli claimed his maiden championship at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Russell entered the 2026 season as a clear favourite to win the title. But after he won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, he watched on as Antonelli took the lead of the standings in Japan and continued to extend his advantage in the championship.

The 28-year-old's absence from the post-race media sessions appears to have prompted a message to his fans. "Now feels like a pretty suitable moment to speak from the heart," he wrote.

"This season started off exactly how I had hoped but it very quickly unravelled with tough luck and poor performances. It’s been the first proper season of my career where I’ve had more bad days than good.

"All I know is that I’ve given it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year. I want to sincerely congratulate Kimi on what has been an absolutely incredible season. You truly deserve the championship.

"Thank you to the team for producing the best car and power unit this season; it’s been inspiring to see everyone coming together over four tough years to bring Mercedes back to the top.

"Now, all I can promise is that for the rest of this season, and into the next one, I will be giving my absolute all to rediscover the performance I have been capable of producing for the majority of my career and fingers crossed a little bit of luck returns. Thanks all."

Russell is still in the fight for second in the drivers' championship. While his sixth-place finish in Mexico dropped him from second to fourth, there are still only 16 points between Max Verstappen in second and Charles Leclerc in fifth.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Peter Bonnington reveals "stern conversation" that transformed Kimi Antonelli's F1 career

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

George Russell





Mercedes fined for George Russell skipping F1 Mexico GP media duties



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



7 h



Mercedes fined for George Russell skipping F1 Mexico GP media duties





Mercedes out of performance window at Mexico GP - George Russell



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Mercedes out of performance window at Mexico GP - George Russell





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP

More from

Mercedes





What was Kimi Antonelli’s best moment of his F1 title-winning campaign? Our writers have their say



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



4 h



What was Kimi Antonelli’s best moment of his F1 title-winning campaign? Our writers have their say





Kimi Antonelli reveals why he won’t take number 1 for the 2027 F1 season



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



9 h



Kimi Antonelli reveals why he won’t take number 1 for the 2027 F1 season





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

Latest news





Honda Racing US echoes Porsche urgency over unified 2030 rules framework



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 2 h



Honda Racing US echoes Porsche urgency over unified 2030 rules framework





Toto Wolff: Two sponsors left Mercedes after promoting Kimi Antonelli into F1



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



3 h



Toto Wolff: Two sponsors left Mercedes after promoting Kimi Antonelli into F1





Winners and losers from the penultimate round of 2026 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



3 h



Winners and losers from the penultimate round of 2026 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville





Cadillac to investigate high-speed Mexico GP failure that led to angry Valtteri Bottas reaction



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



3 h



Cadillac to investigate high-speed Mexico GP failure that led to angry Valtteri Bottas reaction

Feature

Discover prime content





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate





How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP





The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



The seven moments that defined Kimi Antonelli's F1 title win in 2026





Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe