Formula 1 United States GP
George Russell claims unofficial 2026 F1 sprint title
George Russell has topped the unofficial 2026 Formula 1 sprint championship on countback ahead of Charles Leclerc
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 9:43 AM
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George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
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George Russell would have been crowned sprint champion in 2026, if F1 had awarded such a title, after Lando Norris's last-lap clash with his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in Singapore.
While Russell is currently watching his championship title hopes slip away as his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli continues to extend his lead in the standings, the Briton has come out on top in the sprint races.
There is no official sprint championship, but with all six sprints completed, the unofficial results are in.
Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc both scored 34 points across the six sprint races in China, Miami, Canada, Britain, the Netherlands and Singapore. Russell claimed it on countback because he won three of them and Leclerc collected 34 points without a sprint win.
Norris finished one point behind on 33 with his win in Miami. Behind the leading three, Antonelli scored 31 points, Lewis Hamilton 27, Piastri 21 and Max Verstappen 20.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in sprint races from eight points for the winner to one point for eighth place.
As for the main championship, six rounds remain, assuming the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix go ahead as planned. Antonelli currently leads with 340 points. Russell and Hamilton follow in second and third with 238 and 229 points respectively.
Verstappen sits fourth with 221 points and will arrive at the upcoming United States Grand Prix on the back of two consecutive wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia and the Singapore Grand Prix.
Rounding out the top five is Leclerc with 215 points.
2026 Formula 1 sprint race results (Top 8)
Chinese sprint race
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren
- Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
- Ollie Bearman, Haas
Miami sprint race
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
- Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Canadian sprint race
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
British sprint race
- Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren
- Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Dutch sprint race
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
- Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Singapore sprint race
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
- Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
- Ollie Bearman, Haas
- Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
- Lando Norris, McLaren
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