Formula 1 United States GP

George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17

The Mercedes driver finished eighth while team-mate Kimi Antonelli dominated from pole

Ed Hardy Ronald Vording

Published: Oct 25, 2026, 11:42 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell is desperately searching for answers after “not being quick enough” at the United States Grand Prix as team-mate Kimi Antonelli closes in on the Formula 1 world title.

Antonelli dominated Sunday’s race at Austin from pole, whereas Russell started sixth but finished eighth, having received a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by running off-track on the opening lap.

It came on lap one when the Briton was defending from Oscar Piastri heading into Turn 12, where he left the track and rejoined ahead of the McLaren to keep his position.

But that penalty had little impact on his finishing position anyway since, without it, he’d have theoretically finished seventh instead of the Australian with a point gain of just two.

So when asked by Sky Sports what he’s particularly struggling with, Russell replied: “Just not being quick enough, to be honest.

“I need to try and understand why it is. It’s strange when you’re so far off, so hopefully there’s some answers somewhere. But, anyway, I don’t have one.”

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Russell’s result came despite a recently upgraded W17, which he claims has a ‘narrow set-up window’ as evidenced by his up-and-down form since it was introduced in Malaysia.

There, Antonelli finished runner-up to the dominant Max Verstappen while Russell was set to finish third until a late power unit failure caused him to retire.

In Singapore, Verstappen won again with Antonelli third, while Russell took a lowly ninth meaning it is now three grands prix without a podium for the Briton amid a horrid 2026.

Speaking later with the written media in Austin, Russell said: “The pace wasn't good on the first stint.

“But when I came out of the pits on the hard [tyres], I probably did six laps where I was lapping the same pace as Kimi. But then I caught up with Oscar and I just couldn't overtake.

“Six good laps, 50 bad laps. I want to understand why the pace was so bad on the first stint. The penalty was a bit ridiculous as well, but that was at least some of my worries after such a bad weekend.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierluigi Orsi, Mercedes

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

The results means that Antonelli is likely to become champion in Mexico next weekend, holding a 123-point advantage over Russell with 125 left available ahead of the final five rounds.

Russell is then only one-point above third-placed Lewis Hamilton and sixth ahead of Verstappen in fourth, while Mercedes is set to win the constructors’ title as it’s 133 points in front of Ferrari.

“For me, as long as we win the constructors’ [championship], that's the main thing,” said Russell. “For the team, obviously I'd like to finish best of the rest but P2, P3, P5 is not champion so it doesn't mean anything.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Lewis Hamilton reveals the Ferrari setup mistake that cost him US GP podium

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ed Hardy





How will Kimi Antonelli become F1 world champion at Mexico GP?



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



1 h



How will Kimi Antonelli become F1 world champion at Mexico GP?





Lando Norris laments "very bad job" in qualifying for F1 United States GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Lando Norris laments "very bad job" in qualifying for F1 United States GP





Five things to watch out for at the F1 United States GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Five things to watch out for at the F1 United States GP

More from

George Russell





F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Kimi Antonelli hails "step forward" at United States GP as Mercedes chips away at upgrades



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Kimi Antonelli hails "step forward" at United States GP as Mercedes chips away at upgrades





As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

More from

Mercedes





F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes dominant victory - but no title



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



1 h



F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes dominant victory - but no title





Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



8 h



Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect

Latest news





George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



1 min



George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17





Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Talladega II



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



40 min



Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Talladega II





Official race results: NASCAR Cup Talladega Chase race



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



1 h



Official race results: NASCAR Cup Talladega Chase race





How will Kimi Antonelli become F1 world champion at Mexico GP?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



1 h



How will Kimi Antonelli become F1 world champion at Mexico GP?

Feature

Discover prime content





How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying



Formula 1



United States GP



By Stuart Codling



How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



By Ronald Vording



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time





Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe