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George Russell crashes out of lead at wet Singapore F1 sprint

Russell overtook Max Verstappen at the start of a wet Singapore Grand Prix sprint, but crashed out on lap 2

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Liam Fabre

Mercedes driver George Russell has crashed out of a wet Singapore GP sprint, bringing out a safety car on lap 2.

Following a delay triggered by a sudden downpour, Russell took the lead on a wet start of the race by passing polesitter Max Verstappen on the inside into Turn 1.

But Russell didn't enjoy his lead for long, crashing in the final corner on lap two as he appeared to lose control over the white line.

Russell crashed into the pitwall on the inside and he was lucky not to get collected by oncoming traffic as he crossed the road sideways, before coming to a stop on the outside of the start-finish straight.

The incident triggered a safety car, with Verstappen leading during the neutralisation ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who got off to an excellent start from sixth, and Charles Leclerc.

In the background Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez came together at turn 4, eliminating both drivers from the race.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Alpine's Franco Colapinto are also out of the race with Hadjar appearing to struggle with a power unit issue.

Racing Bulls man Arvid Lindblad suffered a spin and dropped down to 17th and last of the remaining runners.

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