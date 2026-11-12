Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

George Russell credits Toto Wolff's loyalty for Mercedes' F1 title return: "Nobody was hired or fired"

The Mercedes driver says the people who won the constructors' title are the same ones who went through the team's four lean years

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 12:01 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

George Russell says Toto Wolff's refusal to change Mercedes during the difficult years of the ground effect era is a big reason the team is back on top of Formula 1.

The Brackley outfit sealed its ninth constructors' title at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday, its first since the end of its run of eight in a row in 2021. From 2022 to 2025, it went four seasons with little success as it struggled to overcome the challenges of the ground effect cars.

Speaking to media, Russell said the team had remained trusting in its people despite teh sudden drop in performance.

"We have been through a lot over those years. It's been extremely tough times," he said. "But I think something I admire a lot about Toto's leadership is that the people we have today are the same people who were there during the glory years, and they're the same people who went through the difficulties during 2022 to 2025. Nobody was hired or fired.

"Credit to everybody in the team, but huge credit to Toto for that loyalty and belief in the people, even when times were tough."

Wolff himself was asked about stability of the team after the race at Interlagos, with the Austrian chief also pointing to the lack of staff turnover.

Stability was "certainly a factor", he said, "but we have also many people that have joined us recently, and I think what I would like to choose as a word is safety. You know, we are not a hire and fire organisation.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

"We provide a culture and an environment where you can thrive, where you're allowed to make mistakes, where you can speak up. And over the long term, I believe if you want to be successful, not over a period of a few years, but over many, many decades, this is what you need to be able to kind of ingrain in the team."

He also admitted those years had been harder to live through than the results suggest. Look at the results and you'll see the team finishing second in two of those seasons, but it was a challenging time for the squad.

"It wasn't that bad at all when you look at the sheer numbers, but it felt not good," Wolff said. "And the resilience of the team, the people that held together in those tough times, is a factor, I think."

Russell, who joined the team in 2022, has been through all of it, His 2026 campaign has been very difficult as he watched team-mate Kimi Antonelli win the championship. He is now third in the championship, 17 points behind Max Verstappen with three races left.

Wolff said on Sunday that the constructors' title belonged to Russell as much as anyone: "we owe it to him".

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Bruno Senna reveals plans to put Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel of Ayrton Senna's F1 car

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"





Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era





Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear



Formula 1



Formula 1



Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

More from

George Russell





Mercedes explains "unusual" car behaviour behind Kimi Antonelli's costly Interlagos spin



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



8 h



Mercedes explains "unusual" car behaviour behind Kimi Antonelli's costly Interlagos spin





George Russell has lost 90 points to Max Verstappen in F1 2026 runner-up battle



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



George Russell has lost 90 points to Max Verstappen in F1 2026 runner-up battle





"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap

More from

Mercedes





‘Kimi Antonelli isn’t Ayrton Senna yet, but he may be a Senninha’ – Toto Wolff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



‘Kimi Antonelli isn’t Ayrton Senna yet, but he may be a Senninha’ – Toto Wolff





F1 2026 calendar update: Imola GP off the table, no plan B if war escalates



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



F1 2026 calendar update: Imola GP off the table, no plan B if war escalates





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

Latest news





Frankie Muniz transported to hospital after Daytona practice crash



General



Misc General 3 h



Frankie Muniz transported to hospital after Daytona practice crash





Ford unveils new Mustang body for 2027 NASCAR Cup season



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 3 h



Ford unveils new Mustang body for 2027 NASCAR Cup season





IndyCar 2026 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 6 h



IndyCar 2026 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing





Kyle Larson admits he didn't think Cup title was possible in NASCAR champion's speech



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 7 h



Kyle Larson admits he didn't think Cup title was possible in NASCAR champion's speech

Feature

Discover prime content





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1970s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1970s





Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil





How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Stuart Codling



How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Stuart Codling



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe