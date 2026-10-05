George Russell criticises "complicated" F1 after chaotic Bahrain GP

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has criticised the chaotic and heavily disrupted Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang as "not very F1", following a late power unit failure that saw his podium hopes slip away.

Russell had looked firmly in contention for a podium finish at the Sepang International Circuit before a sudden power unit failure on lap 50. The retirement added to a difficult campaign for the Briton, who now trails his team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 84 points in the standings.

While he described the retirement as "very disappointing", Russell criticised the issues during the formation laps earlier in the day.

After delays due to heavy rainfall, the formation lap finally got under way roughly an hour and 20 minutes later than the scheduled start time. But it quickly descended into chaos when multiple cars encountered major software issues in the wet weather, causing further delays.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis explained: "There was a bit of a concertina effect between cars, and some cars almost stopped completely. That bug prevented the power from being redeployed and for the cars to start again.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"If we had had a bit more testing, we probably would have managed to catch it in time, and not to have such a situation."

Speaking to the media after the race, Russell said the day "felt like a bit of a faff".

"The whole day felt like a bit of a faff with the delay and then the red flag and then endless laps under the safety car and then suddenly doing extra laps to allow Checo to overtake," the 28-year-old explained.

"It just didn't feel very F1 today. And I'd have been a bit disappointed if I was in the stands watching that unfold. So that wasn't good. But from my side, just a bit frustrating."

He added: "It's all just so complicated. The power units are exceptionally complicated. The more complicated you make things, the more there is to go wrong. So that is obviously something we need to bear in mind for the future."