Formula 1 Mexican GP

George Russell makes defiant Mercedes statement as Kimi Antonelli nears world title

Mercedes driver says he still has “a good 12 to 15 years” left in Formula 1, despite being outperformed by team-mate Kimi Antonelli in 2026

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 9:10 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images





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Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has insisted that, despite an inconsistent 2026 season, he still has “a good 12 to 15 years” left in the championship. The Briton arrives in Mexico City second in the drivers' standings, albeit 123 points off his young team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who can take his first championship title this weekend.

Russell won the season opener in Australia, but his year has since swung between poles and wins and poor results, with three retirements from reliability problems. Antonelli, on the other hand, has been far more consistent.

"I’ve probably learned more about myself this year than I would have liked to, in all honesty," Russell admitted. "The highs and lows you go through in sport are immense. And that’s because we all care so much for what we’re doing. But I remind myself, I’m 28 years old. I see Lewis still competing extremely well at 41 and Fernando at [45].

"Lewis won the majority of his titles in his 30s. And this year is absolutely not going to define my career as a whole. It’s not going to break me. If anything, it’s going to make me stronger."

Despite losing out to a driver who is only in his second season of his F1 career compared to his eighth, Russell has been exceptionally strong in his response.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“I’ve been pretty proud of my resilience and how I’ve bounced back from very tough moments. And actually, through my lowest points of this season, I’ve generally bounced back really, really strong. And then I had another bad race after the good one.

"So maybe it’s something I need to analyse as well, because I always perform best after my worst races, which is... maybe it’s just a coincidence. Maybe there’s something in it, but I’ve been racing more years of my life than I haven’t. And I’ve had more successful years than relative failures.

“And I don’t think any athlete, no matter how great, has every single year of their career performing at their highest level. Unfortunately, this year for me has come at maybe the time when I needed it most. But it’s by no means the end of my journey. I still got a good 12 to 15 years left in me.”

The driver finished ninth and eighth in Singapore and Austin respectively following a dominant win in Baku and a DNF in Malaysia. It certainly hasn't been easy.

“We’re not boxers where you’re in a ring fighting directly against somebody else. We are kind of fighting against ourselves, almost like a golfer in a way, a qualifying lap. You’re there by yourself. And it’s the work and preparation that you’ve done yourself that makes the difference to a good performance or not.

"So I’m not directly looking at my number one competitor saying, how am I going to beat this guy? It’s more I’m looking at myself in the mirror thinking, what do I need to do to not have these poor performances?”

Nor will finishing runner-up offer him much comfort:

“For every driver on the grid, there’s only one position that matters and it’s P1. And to be best of the rest is not really something you dream of as a kid. As long as it’s not P1 in this sport, it’s kind of that or nothing, really.”

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