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Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

George Russell details F1 drivers' Langkawi boys' trip ahead of Bahrain GP in Malaysia

George Russell has revealed details of a Formula 1 drivers' trip to Langkawi ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Mercedes driver George Russell has shared details of a boys' trip to Langkawi, which included a local go-karting race, ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Taking to Instagram, Russell posted photographs of the trip with six other Formula 1 drivers: Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman, Carlos SainzGabriel Bortoleto and Lando Norris.

The photos show the group posing in front of a waterfall, go-karting, and playing chess, as well as Norris filming his McLaren team-mate, presumably for his Prime docuseries.

Speaking to media, including Motorsport.com, at a press conference at the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Russell explained the itinerary was influenced by Mercedes title partner Petronas.

"Langkawi was incredible. I love coming to Malaysia. We come numerous times per year, and everybody at Petronas many times have recommended to go and visit the beautiful island of Langkawi," the 28-year-old said.

"So we went with six other drivers, and we had a really amazing time. It's such a beautiful, beautiful place. The people are so friendly, and it felt like a different world being there. So I really enjoyed that, and it was the perfect way to prepare for this week."

 

Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli also arrived in Malaysia early, but instead used his time to explore Kuala Lumpur and go to a water park.

"I had a lot of fun," the current championship leader explained. "There were few people, so I could go on the slide repeatedly. I did the same slide five times in like three minutes, so I was just running up and down. It was good.

"And then other than that, I've been here in Malaysia, I've been going around the city. It was really cool to see KL in general. I didn't try any traditional food because, yeah, maybe after the weekend..."

 

Antonelli heads into the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia with a 66-point lead in the standings after Russell's win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

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