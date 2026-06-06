George Russell details viral Fiat Jolly breakdown in Monaco tunnel
George Russell has recounted the viral moment he had to push his broken-down classic Fiat Jolly through Monte Carlo
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has detailed the moment he was forced to push his classic Fiat Jolly around the streets of Monte Carlo after it broke down.
After footage of the British driver and his partner, Carmen Montero Mundt, pushing the Jolly went viral on social media, he recounted the moment with the Mercedes F1 media team.
"That was a little while ago, actually, but it broke down in a tunnel while I was in flip-flops, and I had to push it out of the tunnel," Russell explained.
Far removed from the complex hybrid systems of his Mercedes F1 machinery, Russell attempted to bump start it, but he was unsuccessful.
"Roll it down the hill, try bump starting it," he said. "Didn't work, so a little breakdown. Little incident."
It wasn't all terrible for the 28-year-old though, as he had his Mercedes G Wagon at hand to tow the doorless beach car back home.
"Had to tow it back with the G Wagon," he added. "Not a bad backup."
Russell has had a mixed start to the 2026 F1 season. After winning the Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, he has watched his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli build a commanding championship lead.
While Russell dealt with car issues at the Chinese Grand Prix, had his strategy compromised by the safety car at the Japanese Grand Prix, and retired from the lead at the Canadian Grand Prix, Antonelli has won four consecutive grands prix since the Chinese sprint race.
Heading into the sixth round of the season, the Monaco Grand Prix, Antonelli now leads Russell by 43 points, with 131 points in total. Russell sits second with 88 points and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton follow in third and fourth with 75 and 72 points, respectively.
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