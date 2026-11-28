Formula 1 Qatar GP

George Russell says Lewis Hamilton offers a different example from Max Verstappen

George Russell contrasts Lewis Hamilton's "grace and dignity" with Max Verstappen's off-track style before the Qatar GP

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 9:42 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

In an exclusive Sky Sports F1 interview with Martin Brundle - previewed Friday ahead of its full broadcast before Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix - George Russell addressed his reignited Las Vegas feud with the four-time world champion Max Verstappen by drawing a quiet, unmistakable contrast between two of Formula 1’s modern giants.

"He [Verstappen] is a ruthless competitor, and I massively respect that, but there's also Lewis Hamilton, who I've spent three years team-mates with and watched my whole life," Russell said. "And obviously Toto [Wolff, Mercedes' team principal] spent 12 years with [Hamilton], who is equally a ruthless competitor and absolute animal behind the wheel, but obviously has incredible values and grace and dignity.

"And Lewis is somebody who I really look up to and who is an incredible role model for young kids coming through. But there is no right or wrong; there's just opinions. Everyone has different opinions, and some people like driver A and some people like driver B, and as I've grown older, I don't really let it affect me as much."

Why the Hamilton benchmark carries real weight

The comparison hits harder because Russell lived it firsthand. Across 68 shared starts as Mercedes team-mates from 2022 through 2024, Russell and Hamilton fought on razor-thin margins: deadlocked 34–34 in race finishes, separated by just two total points (697 to 695 in Hamilton’s favour), with Russell holding a 39–29 edge in qualifying. Even when tensions briefly flared on track - such as their opening-lap tangle at Losail in 2023 - the pairing never descended into public character attacks.

Verstappen’s Las Vegas response last weekend could hardly have been more different. After Russell called out Verstappen’s driving following their Turn 14 final-practice brush - an incident that earned the Red Bull driver a formal FIA warning for erratic driving - Verstappen won Saturday night’s race while Russell locked up late and clipped the Turn 5 barrier battling team-mate Kimi Antonelli, falling to ninth.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

After the flag, Verstappen dismissed Russell as "so far below my level" and called his late off "karma". Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, he went even further: "His comments don't motivate me, because he's nowhere near me. All talk off the track and a complete joke on it this season. Perfect karma."

Reflecting on the fallout with Brundle, Russell accepted that winning gives Verstappen the microphone - while emphasising where their personalities diverge.

"I found it all quite amusing afterwards. But obviously he won the race, I had a c**p race, and he's able to have the last laugh, so I'm sure he quite enjoyed that," Russell said.

Brundle’s Senna–Schumacher parallel, and a tight P3 fight

Weighing in separately on Sky Sports, Brundle suggested Russell should actually read Verstappen’s hostility as a sign of respect. "In a way, I think George should take it as a compliment that Max even cares to say something about him, because that means he thinks he's fast enough," Brundle said. "They're cut from a completely different cloth, those two, and that's what keeps the world spinning, isn't it?"

Comparing Verstappen’s intimidating streak to icons from his own racing career, Brundle added: "Max reminds me of other drivers I experienced in my career who wanted to try to dominate the field a little bit. Senna was one for me in Formula 3, but they did it in a subtly different way. Michael Schumacher, when I was team-mates at Benetton; he wanted to dominate me and was quite aggressive out on the race track".

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Even as Russell praises Hamilton’s standards, the former team-mates remain direct rivals on the 2026 scoreboard. Following his maiden Ferrari victory in Barcelona in June - his 106th career win, with Russell standing right beside him in second - Hamilton enters Qatar third in the Drivers’ Championship on 267 points, just three clear of both Russell and Lando Norris (264), and 37 adrift of second-placed Verstappen (304).

Friday’s opening practice at Losail at least gave Russell an early boost: while newly crowned champion Antonelli paced a Mercedes 1-2, Russell finished second ahead of Verstappen in sixth and Hamilton in eighth. With two races left in 2026, Russell has made his choice of role model clear - now he needs Sunday’s result to back it up.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article 100% wear in 15 laps – F1’s tyre challenges in Qatar far more extreme than Pirelli expected

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals why rival F1 teams never try to hire him



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals why rival F1 teams never try to hire him





Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”





Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online

More from

George Russell





George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?





Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"

More from

Mercedes





F1 Qatar GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli nearly a second clear of Max Verstappen on Friday



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



11 h



F1 Qatar GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli nearly a second clear of Max Verstappen on Friday





Lando Norris: Mercedes “at a different level” in Qatar



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



13 h



Lando Norris: Mercedes “at a different level” in Qatar





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion

Latest news





Dani Pedrosa leaves KTM test rider role after eight years



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



27 min



Dani Pedrosa leaves KTM test rider role after eight years





MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



49 min



MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future





100% wear in 15 laps – F1’s tyre challenges in Qatar far more extreme than Pirelli expected



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



100% wear in 15 laps – F1’s tyre challenges in Qatar far more extreme than Pirelli expected





Hankook tipped to enter race for F1 tyre supply contract



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



Hankook tipped to enter race for F1 tyre supply contract

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP





The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Stuart Codling



The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary





This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Filip Cleeren



This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe