Formula 1 Qatar GP

George Russell drops cryptic hint over where Toto Wolff “stands off the record” on Max Verstappen

George Russell teases Toto Wolff's "off the record" view of Max Verstappen after their post-Las Vegas flight laugh

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 2:38 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Toto Wolff has spent the past week sounding remarkably unfazed by Formula 1’s fiercest driver feud. George Russell, however, just hinted that Mercedes’ team principal sounds rather different once the microphones are switched off.

Speaking exclusively to Martin Brundle for Sky Sports F1 - in an interview previewed Friday ahead of its full broadcast before Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix - Russell was pressed on Wolff’s diplomatic public stance toward Max Verstappen following their Las Vegas flashpoint. Russell stopped short of repeating private conversations, but left little doubt that Wolff’s off-camera assessment carries a sharper edge.

"Well, I know where he [Wolff] stands off the record, so I won't probably repeat that," Russell said. "Toto and I were flying back after the race in Vegas, and we did have quite a laugh about the comments that were said after the race. But we just know how certain people go about their business."

Why Wolff’s Las Vegas tone raised eyebrows

That remark cuts straight into one of the paddock’s most scrutinised dynamics. Wolff’s public warmth toward Verstappen has been tracked closely ever since Mercedes pursued the Red Bull driver in 2025 - talks Russell himself confirmed to Sky Sports F1 in June 2025 had delayed his own contract renewal.

Even after Wolff publicly shut down fresh rumours in March 2026 - insisting "The Max to Mercedes thing for now is not on" and backing Russell to stay with Brackley "until 2037" - photographs of Wolff and Verstappen holidaying together surfaced again in July 2026, keeping the speculation alive.

Last weekend in Nevada put that dynamic back under the microscope. After final-practice contact at Turn 14 triggered public criticism from Russell, Verstappen answered by winning Saturday night’s Grand Prix while Russell clipped the barrier late while battling team-mate Kimi Antonelli and dropped to ninth. In the aftermath, Verstappen declared Russell "so far below my level" and took open satisfaction in his rival’s late error.

Toto Wolff, Executive Director of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Wolff’s public reaction, by contrast, stayed conspicuously calm. Calling Verstappen "a deserving winner" who "made no mistakes" and "always had a response," Wolff brushed off the tension between the pair. "It's probably been a bit of cat and mouse," Wolff told reporters, adding that "these provocations in either side is another good factor of entertainment" while noting only that there had been "a bit of an exchange" in the stewards’ room.

Timing explains part of that restraint: Wolff’s initial paddock remarks came shortly after the chequered flag, before Verstappen’s sharpest press-conference digs had fully made the rounds. Still, the optics of a team principal praising the rival who had just publicly mocked his driver sparked immediate debate—making Russell’s flight-home reveal a pointed reminder that internal alignment inside Mercedes looks different from public PR.

Settling it on track at Losail

Whether Wolff’s private laughs translate into on-track payback is now down to Russell over the final two rounds. Entering Qatar, Verstappen rides a nine-race podium streak featuring four wins and sits second in the Drivers’ standings on 304 points - 40 clear of Russell (264) with only 50 points left on the table.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes at least opened the weekend with encouraging pace in Friday’s opening practice at Losail, where champion-elect Antonelli led a Silver Arrows 1-2 half a second clear of Russell, while Verstappen ended the hour down in sixth. Turning that early speed into a Sunday result ahead of Red Bull would settle the Vegas fallout far more decisively than anything said on a flight home.

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