Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

George Russell explains late-race crash in Las Vegas F1 victory bid

Russell was Verstappen’s main rival for victory throughout the Nevadan race but crashed and collapsed to ninth

Ben Vinel Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 6:37 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell has admitted to making “a high-risk move” after crashing with three laps remaining in Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix in an attempt to clinch victory.

As ‘yo-yo’ racing returned to F1, polesitter Max Verstappen and Russell frequently traded the lead throughout the race, occasionally challenged by the sister cars of Isack Hadjar in the first half of the race and Kimi Antonelli later on.

On lap 48 of 50, Russell had dropped down to third behind Verstappen and Antonelli and dived down the inside of his team-mate’s Silver Arrow, but locked up and hit the wall. Minimal damage meant he was able to finish the race, albeit down in ninth.

“I knew if I wanted to win the race I needed to be in second going into the last couple of laps,” the Briton explained. “Kimi didn't have the overtake mode and I just went for a high-risk move and paid the price, but I don't regret it. Of course I'm disappointed with it, but I could have been conservative and I would have finished in third.”

Russell took the lead of the race away from Verstappen on at least six occasions without ever being able to hold on to it, due to the way F1’s new power units – and particularly their batteries and energy deployment – work on this high-speed street circuit.

“It was interesting,” the Mercedes driver commented. “I think it was quite fun for maybe half the race. Then it started to get a bit tiring at one point because it was absolutely impossible to get away.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

“I felt I was in a very good deployment mode to overtake Verstappen and be ahead of the start line. Kimi was overtaking but Max was already re-overtaking before the line. But it left me very vulnerable in the middle sector, and that's why I lost some positions. I went down to P5, and then I had to change my strat mode, and it helped me get back up the order.

“I felt into the last lap I could go back to what I had to try and win the race. It was tough.”

This ‘yo-yo’ type of racing, which is reminiscent of Formula E, hadn’t been seen to this extent since the opening races of the season.

“It was just learning on the fly, really,” Russell added. “Yeah, learning on the fly, it was very bizarre. The speed differences in the straight were monumental. I was gaining 1.3s on the straight on Max, it was wild. Strange race.”

Russell’s lowly result means he is down to fourth in the drivers’ championship – on equal points with fifth-placed Lando Norris, three points away from Lewis Hamilton and a whopping 40 points adrift of runner-up Verstappen.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Five quick takeaways from Las Vegas GP

Next article George Russell: “I don’t regret it” after crashing out of second at Las Vegas GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





F1 Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen wins thriller as Ferraris come to blows



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



F1 Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen wins thriller as Ferraris come to blows





Isack Hadjar: “We looked stupid” in Las Vegas as I don’t like slipstreaming



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



15 h



Isack Hadjar: “We looked stupid” in Las Vegas as I don’t like slipstreaming





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

More from

George Russell





Kimi Antonelli and George Russell set for Mercedes talks over Las Vegas GP qualifying woes



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



20 h



Kimi Antonelli and George Russell set for Mercedes talks over Las Vegas GP qualifying woes





Max Verstappen responds to George Russell after Vegas clash



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen responds to George Russell after Vegas clash





"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap

More from

Mercedes





George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’





Toto Wolff: George Russell was in the "perfect position" for pole at F1's Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Toto Wolff: George Russell was in the "perfect position" for pole at F1's Las Vegas GP





Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success

Latest news





Live: Watch the second round of WSK Final Cup from Lonato



Kart



Kart Kart 5 min



Live: Watch the second round of WSK Final Cup from Lonato





George Russell explains late-race crash in Las Vegas F1 victory bid



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



38 min



George Russell explains late-race crash in Las Vegas F1 victory bid





Super Formula Suzuka: Tomoki Nojiri breaks drought with win in season finale



Super Formula



SF Super Formula



Suzuka II



42 min



Super Formula Suzuka: Tomoki Nojiri breaks drought with win in season finale





Five quick takeaways from Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



Five quick takeaways from Las Vegas GP

Feature

Discover prime content





Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new





Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe