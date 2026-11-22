Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
George Russell explains late-race crash in Las Vegas F1 victory bid
Russell was Verstappen’s main rival for victory throughout the Nevadan race but crashed and collapsed to ninth
Ben Vinel Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 22, 2026, 6:37 AM
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George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
George Russell has admitted to making “a high-risk move” after crashing with three laps remaining in Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix in an attempt to clinch victory.
As ‘yo-yo’ racing returned to F1, polesitter Max Verstappen and Russell frequently traded the lead throughout the race, occasionally challenged by the sister cars of Isack Hadjar in the first half of the race and Kimi Antonelli later on.
On lap 48 of 50, Russell had dropped down to third behind Verstappen and Antonelli and dived down the inside of his team-mate’s Silver Arrow, but locked up and hit the wall. Minimal damage meant he was able to finish the race, albeit down in ninth.
“I knew if I wanted to win the race I needed to be in second going into the last couple of laps,” the Briton explained. “Kimi didn't have the overtake mode and I just went for a high-risk move and paid the price, but I don't regret it. Of course I'm disappointed with it, but I could have been conservative and I would have finished in third.”
Russell took the lead of the race away from Verstappen on at least six occasions without ever being able to hold on to it, due to the way F1’s new power units – and particularly their batteries and energy deployment – work on this high-speed street circuit.
“It was interesting,” the Mercedes driver commented. “I think it was quite fun for maybe half the race. Then it started to get a bit tiring at one point because it was absolutely impossible to get away.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
“I felt I was in a very good deployment mode to overtake Verstappen and be ahead of the start line. Kimi was overtaking but Max was already re-overtaking before the line. But it left me very vulnerable in the middle sector, and that's why I lost some positions. I went down to P5, and then I had to change my strat mode, and it helped me get back up the order.
“I felt into the last lap I could go back to what I had to try and win the race. It was tough.”
This ‘yo-yo’ type of racing, which is reminiscent of Formula E, hadn’t been seen to this extent since the opening races of the season.
“It was just learning on the fly, really,” Russell added. “Yeah, learning on the fly, it was very bizarre. The speed differences in the straight were monumental. I was gaining 1.3s on the straight on Max, it was wild. Strange race.”
Russell’s lowly result means he is down to fourth in the drivers’ championship – on equal points with fifth-placed Lando Norris, three points away from Lewis Hamilton and a whopping 40 points adrift of runner-up Verstappen.
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