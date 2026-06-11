George Russell eyes NASCAR run after meeting 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney
George Russell has revealed he would love to try NASCAR one day after discussing a potential F1 machinery swap with Ryan Blaney
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has revealed that he would love the opportunity to try NASCAR in a video with 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney.
In a video organised by WhatsApp, the drivers visited Ford's Farm in Homestead, Florida, owned by Michelin-starred chef Jeremy Ford, where they completed farm-related tasks such as picking ylang-ylang flowers, driving a tractor and collecting eggs and honey.
Afterwards, Russell and Blaney sat down with Ford for lunch and discussed farms, racing and what life could look like for them after retiring.
"I appreciate all forms of racing and I know the challenges in everything we do," Russell told Blaney. "Obviously, a lot of people for you guys on the ovals just think you're driving circles. And it's so much more technical than that. I definitely appreciate it. I'd love to try it one day."
Blaney welcomed the idea and suggested a swap of F1 and NASCAR machinery. "Well, we'd have to do a crossover, for sure," Blaney responded. "I didn't really grow up open-wheel racing at all, but I love road racing. It was a big thing for me to learn when I got into NASCAR because we do that quite a bit, and it's something I didn't really grow up doing."
This comes after a string of tricky races for Russell. After winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, things took a turn for the 28-year-old. As he encountered multiple issues, such as car problems and unfortunately timed safety cars, his 19-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli took the lead of the championship.
Heading into the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on 12-14 June, Antonelli now leads the standings by 66 points and Russell sits third after he was overtaken by Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix.
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