Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim Next / Hamilton: Mercedes F1 1-2 in Hungary qualifying was on before DRS failure
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Results

F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole

? took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:

Russell will start ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

World Championship leader Max Verstappen, who topped Q2, suffered a disastrous Q3 and will start 10th for Red Bull.

Read Also:

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results: Russell on pole from Sainz

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell
1'17.377 203.828
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
1'17.421 0.044 203.712
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'17.567 0.190 203.328
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'17.769 0.392 202.800
5 France Esteban Ocon
1'18.018 0.641 202.153
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'18.078 0.701 201.998
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'18.142 0.765 201.832
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'18.157 0.780 201.793
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'18.379 1.002 201.222
10 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'18.823 1.446 200.088
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'18.516 1.139 200.871
12 China Zhou Guanyu
1'18.573 1.196 200.725
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'18.825 1.448 200.083
14 Canada Lance Stroll
1'19.137 1.760 199.294
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
1'19.202 1.825 199.131
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'19.240 1.863 199.035
17 Thailand Alex Albon
1'19.256 1.879 198.995
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'19.273 1.896 198.952
19 France Pierre Gasly
1'19.527 2.150 198.317
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'19.570 2.193 198.210
View full results

What happened in Hungarian Grand Prix Q1?

On a dry track, but with ominous black clouds threatening rain, Verstappen set the early pace at 1m19.020s. On subsequent push laps on the same soft tyres, he extended his advantage with a 1m18.792s and then 1m18.509s.

Leclerc went P2, three tenths down on his title rival, but was quickly pipped by teammate Sainz, who was just 0.052s in arrears of the fastest time after the opening runs.

The Mercedes duo ran on fresh tyres at the end, Lewis Hamilton grabbing P1 with 1m18.374s, 0.033s faster than Russell and 0.06s ahead of Sainz. Verstappen was fourth, over a tenth off the pace.

Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (whose Aston Martin was repaired just in time after a big shunt in FP3), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri, who lost his fastest lap due to exceeding track limits at Turn 5) and Nicholas Latifi – who had topped FP3 in the wet for Williams but messed up at the final corner on his quickest lap.

Read Also:

Hungarian Grand Prix Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'18.374 201.235
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'18.407 0.033 0.033 201.150
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'18.434 0.060 0.027 201.081
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'18.509 0.135 0.075 200.889
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'18.653 0.279 0.144 200.521
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'18.716 0.342 0.063 200.360
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'18.775 0.401 0.059 200.210
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'18.806 0.432 0.031 200.131
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'18.866 0.492 0.060 199.979
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'18.935 0.561 0.069 199.804
11 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'18.973 0.599 0.038 199.708
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'18.993 0.619 0.020 199.658
13 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'19.118 0.744 0.125 199.342
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'19.164 0.790 0.046 199.226
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'19.205 0.831 0.041 199.123
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'19.240 0.866 0.035 199.035
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'19.256 0.882 0.016 198.995
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'19.273 0.899 0.017 198.952
19 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'19.527 1.153 0.254 198.317
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'19.570 1.196 0.043 198.210
View full results

What happened in Hungarian Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the bar at 1m17.703s, 0.065s ahead of Leclerc and two tenths clear of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. Sainz was fourth, ahead of Hamilton.

Knocked out at this point were Sergio Perez (Red Bull) who blamed Kevin Magnussen for getting in his way at Turn 3 and missed the cut by 0.071s, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Magnussen (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Read Also:

Hungarian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'17.703 202.972
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'17.768 0.065 0.065 202.803
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'17.904 0.201 0.136 202.449
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'17.946 0.243 0.042 202.340
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'18.035 0.332 0.089 202.109
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'18.121 0.418 0.086 201.886
7 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'18.154 0.451 0.033 201.801
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'18.198 0.495 0.044 201.688
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'18.216 0.513 0.018 201.641
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'18.445 0.742 0.229 201.052
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'18.516 0.813 0.071 200.871
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'18.573 0.870 0.057 200.725
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'18.825 1.122 0.252 200.083
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'19.137 1.434 0.312 199.294
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'19.202 1.499 0.065 199.131
View full results

What happened in Hungarian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Sainz set the pace with 1m17.505s, almost half a second quicker than Leclerc. Russell split the Ferraris in P2, while Verstappen ran wide at Turn 3 and languished down in seventh.

On the final runs, Leclerc stopped the clocks in 1m17.567s, but only good enough for P2 – 0.062s down on Sainz’s original provisional pole time – but Sainz extended his advantage to 0.146s with a 1m17.421s.

But Russell grabbed pole right at the end with a sensational lap of 1m17.377s, 0.044s ahead of Sainz.

Leclerc will start third, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Verstappen – who suffered a loss of power on his out lap and couldn’t remedy the problem from inside the cockpit.

Read Also:

Hungarian Grand Prix Q3 results: Russell takes pole

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Delay %   Laps   km/h 
63  George Russell Mercedes 1'17.377     6 203.828
55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'17.421 0.044 0.057 6 203.712
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'17.567 0.190 0.246 6 203.328
4  Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'17.769 0.392 0.507 6 202.800
31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'18.018 0.641 0.828 6 202.153
14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'18.078 0.701 0.906 6 201.998
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'18.142 0.765 0.989 5 201.832
77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'18.157 0.780 1.008 6 201.793
3  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 1'18.379 1.002 1.295 6 201.222
10  1  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18.823 1.446 1.869 5 200.088
shares
comments

Related video

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim
Previous article

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim

Next article

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 1-2 in Hungary qualifying was on before DRS failure

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 1-2 in Hungary qualifying was on before DRS failure
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice on Friday Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice on Friday

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with F1 tyres in Hungary qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with F1 tyres in Hungary qualifying

Charles Leclerc blamed Ferrari struggling "massively" on its tyres in qualifying for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix for failing to secure a front row spot.

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 1-2 in Hungary qualifying was on before DRS failure
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 1-2 in Hungary qualifying was on before DRS failure

Lewis Hamilton was confident of a Mercedes 1-2 in Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying after the transformation in the team's pace until his hopes were hit by a DRS failure.

F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole

? took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim

First-time Formula 1 polesitter George Russell will be “very shocked” if Mercedes turns up with a car that is faster in the Hungarian Grand Prix than it was for qualifying.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
11 h
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.