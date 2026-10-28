Formula 1 United States GP
George Russell F1 title chances defended by Toto Wolff after Helmut Marko comments
Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff has defended George Russell's Formula 1 title prospects
Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 12:51 AM
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George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
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Mercedes Formula 1 team chief Toto Wolff has rejected former Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko's claim that George Russell will never get another shot at the F1 title.
Russell currently sits 123 points behind his team-mate and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' standings.
While speaking to Sky Sports Deutschland ahead of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Marko said Antonelli had taken over as the Brackley outfit's lead driver.
"Russell is no longer the number one driver. Antonelli has quite clearly taken that spot from him. But Russell is one of the top drivers," Marko said. "I doubt whether he’ll ever have another chance at the world title or be given number one status anywhere."
Asked about the comments after the race in Austin, Wolff said Marko had got it wrong.
Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
"I start with Helmut, I mean, he’s my Austrian, not-so-buddy, but I respect his opinion. But I think he’s wrong on George. George has all the ability. I think the car doesn’t suit him."
He added: "I think that at the beginning of the season, it is maybe difficult to cope with the situation where you’re feeling that this is my year to come, and then we have this wonderkid on the other side that starts to really chip away. And I believe that a new season, George, if we provide him with a quick car, is absolutely possible.
"He has absolutely what it needs to win a championship. So I think it's a bit too easy to say, let's forget about all these years where he won in F2 and F3, his rookie years and the European championships back-to-back in karting, that's still all there."
The 19th round of the 2026 season, the Mexican Grand Prix, is scheduled for 30 October to 1 November.
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