George Russell facing new Mercedes threat as David Coulthard issues Kimi Antonelli verdict

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has discussed the intra-team battle that is forming at Mercedes after Kimi Antonelli claimed his maiden F1 win at the Chinese Grand Prix.

After just two rounds of the 2026 season, George Russell has won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, and Antonelli has won the Chinese Grand Prix.

While Russell congratulated his team-mate, Coulthard argued that "behind that façade," he would be "trying to get every advantage he can over him for Suzuka".

"Well, look, it's done. It's done now because George knows he has a real threat for this championship," Coulthard said during an episode of the Up To Speed podcast when asked how long team-mates can stay friends.

"This might be, as we've seen with Lando last year and Oscar, McLaren reached a point where they delivered them a car and they fought for the world championship. Amazingly, they almost lost out to Max by a couple of points.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But this could be the only time in this new era of Formula 1 that Mercedes gives them the sort of advantage they've got. So, make no bones about it, George, behind that façade of well done Kimi, is trying to get every advantage he can over him for Suzuka, the next Grand Prix and going forward.

"And Kimi's team should be doing the same. The name team-mates is a misnomer. He's not your mate. If you get along with him away from the track, that's great. But his success is your failure and vice versa."

The Japanese Grand Prix will take place from 27-29 March at the Suzuka Circuit before a five-week break due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. The following race will be the Miami Grand Prix on 1-3 May.