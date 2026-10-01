George Russell flags tyre overheating concern ahead of Malaysian Grand Prix
George Russell believes tyre overheating could make overtaking and attacking more difficult at the Malaysian Grand Prix, reducing so-called yoyo-racing
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
Formula 1 is about to race a Bahrain Grand Prix not in Bahrain. Malaysia, the country adopting the previously cancelled race, is offering a hot weekend for your favourite drivers - one that Mercedes ace George Russell says will pose an issue when it comes to keeping tyres at their optimum temperature.
Talking in Thursday's media session, the Briton has warned that the hot temperatures of the Sepang International Circuit will have tyres aggressively overheating to the point where it will make passing much more difficult. This comes as the FIA has declared a heat hazard over the weekend of racing.
Why George Russell thinks Sepang will be a difficult race
Sepang hasn't hosted an F1 race since 2017, and even after resurfacing work done in September of this year, teams are readying themselves for a rather abrasive track surface that could offer low levels of grip until cars are able to put some proper rubber down over the weekend. But with yo-yo racing also a concern, Russell believes you likely can't have both at the same time.
"I think the big difference on this circuit compared to other so-called yo-yo circuits is the tyre overheating," he said. "So circuits such as Melbourne, Silverstone, Monza, there wasn't actually that much tyre overheating from surface - Canada as well.
"So that kind of allowed the drivers to stay a little bit closer within that one second even in Bahrain, it was quite cool, the drivers could stay close. Whereas here, surface overheating is going to be a huge thing. You'll be overheating the tyres even on the out lap of a qualifying session, which may make it more challenging to follow closer and to re-attack once you've been overtaken, but that's a total unknown currently."
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
McLaren's Oscar Piastri is also wary of high degradation.
"I think [degradation will] be high. It looks like sandpaper out there, so we'll wait and see, but I definitely think it's going to be challenging with tyre deg. Obviously I don't know how much racing or track running there's been recently. And anything that has been, the rain probably washes it off every afternoon anyway. "So yeah, I think it's going to be a pretty tough weekend from every angle.
What It Means for Sunday's Race
Friday's practice sessions will be very important not only for Mercedes to gauge its level of tyre degradation, but also for its drivers to get accustomed to a track that some of the grid - including Kimi Antonelli - haven't driven at all. Add in intense heat, high humidity, and even the chance of a bit of rain, and we could have a really interesting race weekend on our hands. With long straights, it could play into Mercedes' hands if they can control their tyres.
Share Or Save This Story
George Russell details F1 drivers' Langkawi boys' trip ahead of Bahrain GP in Malaysia
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Mercedes braced for tougher strategy calls as George Russell closes on Kimi Antonelli
Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren
Latest news
George Russell flags tyre overheating concern ahead of Malaysian Grand Prix
The three big unknowns MotoGP riders face at the Japanese GP
Apple TV offers free access to entire F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend: How to watch
Dropped Esteban Ocon defiant: Formula 1 is “where I belong”
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments