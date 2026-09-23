Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

NASCAR to meet with Ty Gibbs for throwing water bottle into Bristol fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
NASCAR to meet with Ty Gibbs for throwing water bottle into Bristol fight

Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery to try to speed up recovery ahead of Japanese GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery to try to speed up recovery ahead of Japanese GP

Jolyon Palmer suggests Oscar Piastri needs F1 reset in blunt Lando Norris comparison

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jolyon Palmer suggests Oscar Piastri needs F1 reset in blunt Lando Norris comparison

Jeffrey Earnhardt announces he will be racing NASCAR with 'competitive equipment' in 2027

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Jeffrey Earnhardt announces he will be racing NASCAR with 'competitive equipment' in 2027

George Russell forced to "rewire his brain" amid Kimi Antonelli struggles, says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell forced to "rewire his brain" amid Kimi Antonelli struggles, says David Coulthard

George Russell's theory on his big hope for F1 2027 – and Kimi Antonelli's reply

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell's theory on his big hope for F1 2027 – and Kimi Antonelli's reply

Max Verstappen's blunt reaction to F1's Monaco GP sprint race: "No emotion attached to it"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Max Verstappen's blunt reaction to F1's Monaco GP sprint race: "No emotion attached to it"
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

George Russell forced to "rewire his brain" amid Kimi Antonelli struggles, says David Coulthard

David Coulthard assesses the Mercedes intra-team battle between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

George Russell is being forced to "rewire his brain" as he struggles to consistently match his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, according to former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard

Russell was considered one of the favourites for the 2026 title heading into the season, but after winning the Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, he watched on as his teenage team-mate took the lead of the standings.

After claiming his eighth win of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix, Antonelli holds an 81-point lead over Russell in the standings. 

During an episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard drew parallels between Russell's current woes and his own early days partnering Mika Hakkinen at McLaren.

"George is definitely going through an experience for the first time like I went through for the first time when Mika and I were team-mates, because when I joined Formula 1 in '94, straight away I was on the pace," Coulthard explained.

"Actually, for '95 there was a run of five grands prix where I was in pole position for each of those grands prix.

"So when I look at it, I was just thinking, 'This is normal.' You think for Damon Hill [his team-mate at the time], who was older and he'd been there, and he'd lived through being the team-mate with Ayrton [Senna] and his fatality, he must have hated it.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"He must have been pulling his hair out, and we didn't really get along at that time because I was the thorn in his side who just came in like Kimi, all young and went out and got pole position and not really think about it. 

"And then what I realised once you get into your career and when you get more experience as well, sometimes you're overthinking situations. So Kimi is just bright-eyed and bushy-tailed right now.

"He doesn't know what he doesn't know. George is going, 'Hold on. I've always been quick. Why is this not happening?' So he's having to rewire his brain while the next weekend comes and he gets beaten again."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Max Verstappen's blunt reaction to F1's Monaco GP sprint race: "No emotion attached to it"
Next article Jolyon Palmer suggests Oscar Piastri needs F1 reset in blunt Lando Norris comparison

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Jolyon Palmer suggests Oscar Piastri needs F1 reset in blunt Lando Norris comparison

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jolyon Palmer suggests Oscar Piastri needs F1 reset in blunt Lando Norris comparison

James Hinchcliffe explains why Ferrari is "happy" with Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc rivalry

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
James Hinchcliffe explains why Ferrari is "happy" with Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc rivalry

Isack Hadjar brings delayed Zandvoort helmet to Baku for F1 return

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Isack Hadjar brings delayed Zandvoort helmet to Baku for F1 return
More from
George Russell

George Russell's theory on his big hope for F1 2027 – and Kimi Antonelli's reply

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell's theory on his big hope for F1 2027 – and Kimi Antonelli's reply

F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory
More from
Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Latest news

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

NASCAR to meet with Ty Gibbs for throwing water bottle into Bristol fight

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
NASCAR to meet with Ty Gibbs for throwing water bottle into Bristol fight

Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery to try to speed up recovery ahead of Japanese GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery to try to speed up recovery ahead of Japanese GP

Jolyon Palmer suggests Oscar Piastri needs F1 reset in blunt Lando Norris comparison

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jolyon Palmer suggests Oscar Piastri needs F1 reset in blunt Lando Norris comparison

Feature

Discover prime content

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?

Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?
View more