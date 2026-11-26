Formula 1 Qatar GP
Max Verstappen and George Russell rivalry "really cool for the sport", says F1 pundit
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Chadwick believes George Russell provokes Max Verstappen more than any other driver
Lydia Mee
Edited: Nov 26, 2026, 5:10 PM
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
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The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend reignited the long-running tension between Red Bull and Mercedes drivers, Max Verstappen and George Russell, and it was the talking point of Sky's F1 Show podcast this week.
Three-time W Series champion and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Chadwick discussed the reignited rivalry on the podcast, claiming that no other driver gets under Verstappen's skin as much as Russell.
The row began in final practice and continued after the race, which Verstappen won while Russell hit the wall trying to pass his Mercedes team-mate. Russell had told Sky Italia that "someone's got to stand up to that guy". Verstappen's response was that Russell was "so far below my level" that it did not bother him.
Chadwick said she knows Russell very well and Verstappen less so, and gave her view of what is driving it. "It is just an extreme clash of personalities in a way. I don't think any other driver gets beneath Max's skin as much as George does. We've seen that across multiple races and multiple situations and scenarios between them.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images
"On one side it's really cool for the sport to have this kind of rivalry because it gets everyone talking. It's a little bit of times of old, in a way, of drivers of the past. But equally, there's a bit of frustration."
She added: "Max is the best driver of our generation at the moment, proved that in the race. Unbelievable talent.
"Does he need to say comments like that? Does he need to let it get under his skin and let himself go to that level? Clearly it relieves something for him, but for me as a sports person seeing it, it's always frustrating, because everything he achieves on track, I just don't feel like he needs to drag himself down to that off track."
The pair meet again at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, which arrives one week before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
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