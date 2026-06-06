George Russell goes viral for wholesome Monaco GP moment with Jack Wolff
George Russell delighted fans after helping Toto and Susie Wolff’s son, Jack, collect F1 driver signatures during the Monaco GP weekend
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
George Russell has gone viral after the Mercedes Formula 1 team shared a video of the Briton making sure that Toto and Susie Wolff's son, Jack, managed to get the drivers to sign his F1 cards in Monaco.
The 28-year-old made sure to grab as many drivers as possible to sign the collectible cards.
"We're getting Jacky's cards signed," Russell said, before going on the hunt for the signatures. While Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas approached first, Wolff unfortunately didn't have his card to sign.
But the pair went on to gain the signatures of Liam Lawson, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, Ollie Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
"Do you actually want Lando's or not?" Russell joked to Wolff. "Because I wouldn't want it."
Norris added: "Do you sell them and make money?" The 2025 champion, his McLaren team-mate Piastri and Russell burst into laughter when Wolff confirmed that he did.
When it came to Albon's turn, he said, "I've put my number, so it's worth more money."
Having spent 12 seasons at Mercedes, seven-time champion Hamilton was eager to see the young Wolff. "How are you doing? Give me a hug!" Hamilton said.
Fans were quick to react to the wholesome moment. "George literally being DEDICATED is so sweet," one fan commented on TikTok, while another added: "Love how Lewis goes in for a hug."
"Lewis is so kind with kids," read another comment, and someone else posted: "Not George looking more excited to get the cards signed."
Further reactions included: "The kid is living our dream," and "George saying he wouldn't want Lando's signature. I love their Tom & Jerry relationship."
This comes during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. So far, Ferrari has been on top with Leclerc and Hamilton finishing FP1 with the fastest and second-fastest times. The roles were reversed in FP2 as Hamilton topped the timesheet, followed by Leclerc.
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