George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
George Russell receives an additional 20-place penalty for new electrical components, pushing his total grid drop to 60
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team’s weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit has officially gone from bad to worse.
A 60-place demotion for Russell
According to the official FIA ruling, George Russell has been slapped with an additional 20-place grid penalty just hours before the start of the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix.
The penalty was handed down by the race stewards after the FIA Technical Delegate confirmed that Mercedes installed a fourth Energy Store (ES) and a fourth Control Electronics Unit (PU-CE) in Russell's W17 during the qualifying session. By exceeding the permitted seasonal allocation for these specific power unit elements, the team actively breached Articles B8.2.2 and B8.2.3 of the Formula 1 regulations.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Because the use of each additional element outside the allowed allocation carries an automatic 10-place grid penalty, the stewards handed down an accumulated drop of 20 positions.
However, this new electrical sanction simply adds to the massive punishment Mercedes was already facing. Following a catastrophic mechanical engine failure at the previous round in Sepang, the team was forced to replace multiple internal combustion components, which initially triggered a 40-place grid drop. With the new energy store and control electronics now factored in, Russell's total penalty for the Singapore Grand Prix sits at a staggering 60 places.
The pitlane loophole
Despite executing a solid qualifying lap to originally secure sixth place on the grid, Russell was fully expecting to start Sunday's 62-lap street race completely dead last in 22nd position.
Yet, in a bizarre twist of fate, the British driver will actually line up 19th on the starting grid.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Following a chaotic Saturday night, rival drivers Isack Hadjar, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll all heavily violated parc fermé regulations by changing their suspension set-ups and introducing their own new power unit components. Because those specific mechanical changes mandate pitlane starts, those three competitors have been removed from the physical grid layout entirely.
As a result, Russell officially becomes the very last car legally starting on the asphalt grid, granting him a slight positional advantage over the pitlane starters before the five red lights even go out.
Share Or Save This Story
F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
How Mercedes’ tricky F1 upgrade has been working at Singapore GP
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
George Russell: ‘A very bad day because of my own mistake’
Why Kimi Antonelli can't revert to previous Mercedes spec in Singapore
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Latest news
George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
Marco Bezzecchi with conflicting feelings: Indonesian GP feels ‘more like a loss than a win’
Pierre Gasly questions FIA stewards' decision not to penalise Lando Norris after Singapore crash
Marc Marquez: Indonesian GP results a “dream” at my “worst circuit”
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse
Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments