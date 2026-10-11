George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team’s weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit has officially gone from bad to worse.

A 60-place demotion for Russell

According to the official FIA ruling, George Russell has been slapped with an additional 20-place grid penalty just hours before the start of the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix.

The penalty was handed down by the race stewards after the FIA Technical Delegate confirmed that Mercedes installed a fourth Energy Store (ES) and a fourth Control Electronics Unit (PU-CE) in Russell's W17 during the qualifying session. By exceeding the permitted seasonal allocation for these specific power unit elements, the team actively breached Articles B8.2.2 and B8.2.3 of the Formula 1 regulations.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Because the use of each additional element outside the allowed allocation carries an automatic 10-place grid penalty, the stewards handed down an accumulated drop of 20 positions.

However, this new electrical sanction simply adds to the massive punishment Mercedes was already facing. Following a catastrophic mechanical engine failure at the previous round in Sepang, the team was forced to replace multiple internal combustion components, which initially triggered a 40-place grid drop. With the new energy store and control electronics now factored in, Russell's total penalty for the Singapore Grand Prix sits at a staggering 60 places.

The pitlane loophole

Despite executing a solid qualifying lap to originally secure sixth place on the grid, Russell was fully expecting to start Sunday's 62-lap street race completely dead last in 22nd position.

Yet, in a bizarre twist of fate, the British driver will actually line up 19th on the starting grid.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Following a chaotic Saturday night, rival drivers Isack Hadjar, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll all heavily violated parc fermé regulations by changing their suspension set-ups and introducing their own new power unit components. Because those specific mechanical changes mandate pitlane starts, those three competitors have been removed from the physical grid layout entirely.

As a result, Russell officially becomes the very last car legally starting on the asphalt grid, granting him a slight positional advantage over the pitlane starters before the five red lights even go out.