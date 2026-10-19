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George Russell hints at hidden struggles behind 2025 Singapore GP victory

George Russell has revealed he faced undisclosed challenges behind the scenes during his 2025 Singapore Grand Prix victory

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 10:12 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images





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George Russell has revealed he was dealing with "a lot" behind the scenes during the weekend of his 2025 Singapore Grand Prix victory, saying "not many people know" what was happening away from the track.

The Mercedes driver was speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF Sport, which showed him photographs of himself celebrating last year's win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit with his partner, Carmen Montero Mundt.

"I mean, it was a very special weekend because there was a lot going on behind the scenes that not many people know about."

When the interviewer asked him to give a hint about what he meant, the Briton declined: "No, one day."

He went on to explain why the images meant so much to him.

"Psychologically, my brain was quite busy," Russell added. "Then going out, putting it on pole, winning the race was a really special moment and having Carmen there as well.

"Why these photos and this moment were so important to me is because she was there through those moments off the track that I was dealing with, so this is the part that people don't see."

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix win was his second victory of that season and made up for previous disappointments at Marina Bay. In 2023, he crashed on the final lap while running third, throwing away a likely podium.

This season, Russell sits second in the drivers' standings with 238 points, 102 points behind his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is third with 229 points.

"I'm going to keep fighting every single race until it's mathematically impossible," Russell told the media during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

"It doesn't change how I go about my job. I want to try and win every single race and put it on pole every single race.

"That's my goal. That's what I'm working towards every single weekend and what happens thereafter will be. There's obviously a huge deficit, but it's not even a consideration right now. The performance is the biggest priority.

"I don't think I was really putting pressure on myself before from a championship standpoint. I was putting pressure on myself from a performance perspective. I'm in this position in the championship because the performance hasn't been strong enough.

"It's been the case for a while where the pressure has come from trying to improve the performance, rather than thinking I need to fight for this championship because you can only fight for a championship if you've got the performance."

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