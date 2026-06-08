George Russell: 'I can still become F1 world champion in 2026'

George Russell is confident he can still become Formula 1 world champion in 2026 despite Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli seemingly romping towards his maiden crown.

The 19-year-old has won the past five grands prix to hold a 68-point advantage over Russell, who was the heavy favourite pre-season but has so far only won the Melbourne opener.

Yet with just six rounds done and 16 more to come, Russell isn’t giving up just yet, particularly when last year saw Max Verstappen and Lando Norris make late charges for the title.

They respectively held a 104 and 34-point deficit to Oscar Piastri with nine rounds remaining, but were still in contention on the final day where Norris pipped Verstappen to the crown.

So, when asked if Antonelli’s advantage is too great, Russell responded: “No, it's not. You look at Verstappen last year - but I need to get myself out.

“I don't know how we keep ending up in the same position. Things I need to improve for sure. But I know on clean weekends what I can do and it's just unfortunate.

“I still very much believe in myself and know what I can do. I think we're not even 30% of the way through, but there's a lot of points down the drain.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Russell was speaking after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix which added to the poor luck he has endured since round two in Shanghai, where Antonelli won from pole after a Q3 mechanical problem for his team-mate.

The Italian again won from pole in Suzuka, but profited from a timely safety car, before being a class apart in Miami, where Russell was uncomfortable with the low-grip conditions.

Russell looked set to end his poor form in Canada before an engine problem caused him to retire from the lead and then in Monaco, it became damage limitation after a bad qualifying.

He took sixth with Antonelli on pole and while the championship leader dominated throughout, the Briton dropped out of the points after a drive-through penalty for incorrectly serving his five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

So 2026 has not gone as expected after what was arguably the 28-year-old’s best campaign last season and Russell has even slipped to third, two points behind Lewis Hamilton in the standings.

George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

“I'm in a very weird state of mind because I've had very low moments in my career where I've maybe had a run of two bad races or three bad races on my own personal performance,” he added.

“I've never had a run of bad luck like this. It didn't happen when the car was a P7 car two years ago, or a P4, P3 car last year. Now I've got the car, it feels very painful, but there's a long way to go.

“I still very much believe in myself. I still believe we're going to be fighting for race wins from the end of this year. There's no reason why we won't be continuing into next year, but right now it's tough.”

Russell is therefore confident things would be more level had he enjoyed better luck, but still acknowledged the mega job Antonelli is doing following an up-and-down rookie season in 2025.

“When I look at things objectively,” said Russell, “if things were balanced out a little bit more, I still think it would have been very, very close.

“He's done an amazing job. I think I'd have at least two more victories to my name.”