Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test

The Mercedes driver topped the timesheets in the second F1 practice session in Las Vegas, but believes McLaren was actually the team to beat

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 9:31 AM

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George Russell came out of nowhere to set the fastest time in the closing stages of the second Formula 1 practice session in Las Vegas, although Alpine driver Pierre Gasly almost caused a major surprise by beating him.

The Frenchman ultimately fell just 0.071 seconds short, leaving the Mercedes works team at the top of the timesheets.

According to Russell, however, that result does not reflect the true picture. For most of the second practice session, on both full wets and intermediates, McLaren set the pace, while the Mercedes duo struggled more.

"I think realistically we were probably not the fastest today," Russell admitted in the Vegas paddock. "McLaren looked exceptionally fast; Charles looked very fast at points. We just got the lap in. The track was at its driest and Norris didn't run."

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The driver currently third in the world championship standings believes Mercedes still has homework to do, particularly as the feeling in the wet was not as good as it had been two weeks ago in Sao Paulo.

"We've got some things to understand because we were very competitive in the wet last week and [today] both Kimi and I were off the pace," he said.

The good news is that the weather forecasts suggest the next two days should be dry, although that also presents enormous complexity for the teams. It effectively turns the Las Vegas Grand Prix into a sprint weekend with just one representative session ahead of qualifying.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

"Yeah, it will be. We'll be out from the beginning in FP3, trying to get a long run in. I think nobody knows how the graining is going to be for Saturday," Russell said.

"Last year it was an easy one-stop, but the year before there was lots of graining and it was a two-stop. So, there are questions that we want answered, but we probably won't get an answer until race day."

However, when asked by Motorsport.com, tyre supplier Pirelli indicated that it does not expect excessive graining and is currently anticipating a relatively straightforward one-stop race.

McLaren takes no risks with new floor

While Russell pointed to McLaren, the team itself remains much more cautious. Senior director of racing Randy Singh says the pecking order is still a major question mark, with McLaren's pace in the opening two practice sessions telling him very little.

"It is clearly impossible to draw conclusions about our pace or likely positions: as usual, we can expect that the top four teams will be very close to each other, and the limited running of today makes it even more difficult to predict what will be the starting grid," he said.

McLaren has brought a floor update to Las Vegas, which Norris was originally scheduled to test on Thursday. However, the conditions have prevented that from happening.

McLaren did not want to take any risks, just as Red Bull opted not to do with its updated front wing.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"The conditions made it difficult to evaluate the car properly. In the wet, we had to tape up some of the sensors, which meant we could not always get the evidence we wanted," Singh said.

"So we decided not to fit the new floor because of the risk and because we did not think we would learn much from it in these conditions. We hope to run it tomorrow and assess it more effectively."

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