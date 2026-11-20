Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test
The Mercedes driver topped the timesheets in the second F1 practice session in Las Vegas, but believes McLaren was actually the team to beat
Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 20, 2026, 9:31 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
George Russell came out of nowhere to set the fastest time in the closing stages of the second Formula 1 practice session in Las Vegas, although Alpine driver Pierre Gasly almost caused a major surprise by beating him.
The Frenchman ultimately fell just 0.071 seconds short, leaving the Mercedes works team at the top of the timesheets.
According to Russell, however, that result does not reflect the true picture. For most of the second practice session, on both full wets and intermediates, McLaren set the pace, while the Mercedes duo struggled more.
"I think realistically we were probably not the fastest today," Russell admitted in the Vegas paddock. "McLaren looked exceptionally fast; Charles looked very fast at points. We just got the lap in. The track was at its driest and Norris didn't run."
Read Also:
The driver currently third in the world championship standings believes Mercedes still has homework to do, particularly as the feeling in the wet was not as good as it had been two weeks ago in Sao Paulo.
"We've got some things to understand because we were very competitive in the wet last week and [today] both Kimi and I were off the pace," he said.
The good news is that the weather forecasts suggest the next two days should be dry, although that also presents enormous complexity for the teams. It effectively turns the Las Vegas Grand Prix into a sprint weekend with just one representative session ahead of qualifying.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
"Yeah, it will be. We'll be out from the beginning in FP3, trying to get a long run in. I think nobody knows how the graining is going to be for Saturday," Russell said.
"Last year it was an easy one-stop, but the year before there was lots of graining and it was a two-stop. So, there are questions that we want answered, but we probably won't get an answer until race day."
However, when asked by Motorsport.com, tyre supplier Pirelli indicated that it does not expect excessive graining and is currently anticipating a relatively straightforward one-stop race.
McLaren takes no risks with new floor
While Russell pointed to McLaren, the team itself remains much more cautious. Senior director of racing Randy Singh says the pecking order is still a major question mark, with McLaren's pace in the opening two practice sessions telling him very little.
"It is clearly impossible to draw conclusions about our pace or likely positions: as usual, we can expect that the top four teams will be very close to each other, and the limited running of today makes it even more difficult to predict what will be the starting grid," he said.
McLaren has brought a floor update to Las Vegas, which Norris was originally scheduled to test on Thursday. However, the conditions have prevented that from happening.
McLaren did not want to take any risks, just as Red Bull opted not to do with its updated front wing.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images
"The conditions made it difficult to evaluate the car properly. In the wet, we had to tape up some of the sensors, which meant we could not always get the evidence we wanted," Singh said.
"So we decided not to fit the new floor because of the risk and because we did not think we would learn much from it in these conditions. We hope to run it tomorrow and assess it more effectively."
Read Also:
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ronald Vording
"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
1 h
"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints
Cadillac scraps V6 F1 engine, delays entry as PU manufacturer
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
5 h
Cadillac scraps V6 F1 engine, delays entry as PU manufacturer
Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success
More from
Lando Norris
"We haven't taken any steps backwards" – McLaren boss explains 2026
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
"We haven't taken any steps backwards" – McLaren boss explains 2026
Lando Norris: F1 needs better rain tyres as wet Las Vegas would be "scary"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Lando Norris: F1 needs better rain tyres as wet Las Vegas would be "scary"
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
More from
Mercedes
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
4 h
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Kimi Antonelli: Yo-yo racing to return at F1 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Kimi Antonelli: Yo-yo racing to return at F1 Las Vegas GP
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Latest news
George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
4 min
George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test
Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP
Kevin Estre replaces retired Mike Conway in Toyota’s WEC driver line-up for dual campaign in 2027
WEC
WEC WEC 1 h
Kevin Estre replaces retired Mike Conway in Toyota’s WEC driver line-up for dual campaign in 2027
"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
1 h
"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints
Feature
Discover prime content
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Racing Bulls insists that keeping "immense" Lawson doesn't contradict its mandate
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
Racing Bulls insists that keeping "immense" Lawson doesn't contradict its mandate
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe