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George Russell "keeps getting kicked" as F1 pundit addresses 2026 struggles

F1 pundit James Hinchcliffe believes George Russell has good reason to feel defeated after another frustrating Brazilian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 10:59 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





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Former IndyCar Series driver and F1 TV pundit James Hinchcliffe believes George Russell had good reason to look "a bit defeated" after another difficult afternoon at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

While Mercedes ended the weekend on a high, securing the constructors' championship, Russell endured another frustrating race. The Briton missed out on pole position to McLaren's Lando Norris and ultimately finished the race in fourth, after recovering from a spin at the pit exit when he switched from intermediate to slick tyres.

"He's a bit defeated, isn't he? I mean, and kind of rightly so. It's been a tough old season," Hinchcliffe explained during the F1 TV post-race show.

"There's been a lot of beatings and a lot of bad luck on top of it. So, it's a difficult situation for a driver to be in, especially in a season this long.

"When it's only a 16, 17, 18-race season, the punishment would have been over by now. He just keeps getting kicked at different points, and it's a tough thing to stay motivated and stay cheery about."

Russell entered the 2026 season as a clear favourite for the title. But after winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, he faced numerous issues, the majority of which were out of his control. His team-mate Kimi Antonelli went on to win nine grands prix and claim his maiden championship, becoming the youngest world champion in the history of Formula 1.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"We struggled more on the intermediate towards the end, so there are definitely things for us to understand, but overall, I’m leaving this weekend encouraged by my performance," Russell said after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"I’ve been working hard to get back to that level consistently and I’ve felt much more like myself here.

"Most importantly, we achieved what we came here to do and won the constructors’ championship. We would have liked to have done it in a bit more style today, but it’s an incredible achievement for everyone in the team.

"We’ve had four difficult years and the whole organisation put so much work into getting us back into this position. When I joined Mercedes in 2022, we hoped we’d be fighting for championships regularly, so to have gone through that journey and now get back to the top is something we should all be incredibly proud of.

"Winning the constructors' world championship is always the ultimate reflection of a team effort. This sport isn't just about the two drivers who are in the car every weekend; it's about the thousands of decisions made back at the factories and the determination of every person who contributes to the performance of the team."

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