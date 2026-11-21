Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
George Russell: Las Vegas qualifying tow was "too difficult to orchestrate"
George Russell qualified third, but Kimi Antonelli's penalty promotes him to second alongside Max Verstappen
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:31 AM
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George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell claimed that getting the perfect tow in Las Vegas qualifying was "too difficult to orchestrate" after he missed out on pole position.
Russell set the third-fastest time in Q3, 0.331 seconds behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli and 0.073s off Red Bull's Max Verstappen. He will start second, alongside Verstappen, after Antonelli's five-place grid penalty for power unit changes.
A slipstream is worth a huge amount on the long straights of the Las Vegas Strip. Taking into account that Antonelli has been handed an engine penalty and won the drivers' championship in Mexico, Russell had been asking about getting a tow from his team-mate on his final run in qualifying.
But as everyone piled out of the pits, the Italian driver ended up being the one to benefit from a tow rather than Russell.
Asked by Sky Sports whether Mercedes' plans had worked, Russell said: "It was so difficult to orchestrate and getting the perfect tow is high risk.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
"Kimi, if he started his lap a second later, wouldn't have gone a lap in and in the end, he gained a second on the straight, maybe more and maybe lost six tenths in the corners. So it's unbelievable.
"The impact overall, I'm still very pleased with the session because every lap today or this whole weekend, I've been pretty competitive."
Addressing the chaotic start to the final flying laps, the Briton added: "I was very nervous when I left the pits on both occasions at the front of the pack. But it's too difficult to orchestrate when you've got some drivers doing a prep lap, other drivers going straight for it. Everyone's going for a tow.
"There's a bit of a Mexican standoff. So in the end, it's high-risk, high-reward. And starting on the front row tomorrow, three races in a row we've been on the front row. So that's all right."
With three rounds remaining in the 2026 season, Russell currently sits third in the drivers' championship, 17 points behind Verstappen in second and just one point ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in fourth.
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