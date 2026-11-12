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George Russell launches fully-funded GR63 Karting Academy at Silverstone

George Russell launches the fully-funded GR63 Academy to help 25 young drivers bypass the financial barriers of karting

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 10:35 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





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Motorsport has an alarming financial barrier to entry, with seasons of junior karting frequently running deep into the six figures. Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell is taking direct action to change that.

Russell officially announced the launch of the GR63 Academy, a grassroots karting initiative created in partnership with Silverstone and the British Racing Drivers' Club. The programme is explicitly designed to bypass the traditional pay-to-play model of junior motorsport and provide a legitimate, fully funded ladder for talented kids.

"Karting is where it all started for me and has played an essential role in my career," Russell wrote in his announcement. "I also know how difficult it is for talented young drivers to get their first opportunity, especially when budgets are limited."

"With the GR63 Academy, I want to give back to my sport what it has given me by spotting hidden talent and offering them the support and guidance they need to reach their full potential," Russell continued.

How the GR63 Academy works

The selection process for the inaugural 2027 season is based purely on merit, not budget. The programme will operate in distinct stages based at the Silverstone karting circuit:

Stage 1 (December 2026): Open-access "arrive-and-drive" qualifying sessions will run from 6 December to 31 December.

Stage 2 (January 2027): The 80 fastest drivers from the initial qualifying stage will advance to a shootout on 31 January 2027.

Stage 3 (The Championship): Following the first two rounds at Silverstone, Russell will select 25 young drivers to join the GR63 Academy in 2027. These 25 kids will compete in an eight-round karting series running from March to November 2027.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The academy will cover all participation costs for the 25 selected drivers, providing them with a complete set of racing equipment, including overalls, a helmet, boots, and gloves. Each round of the championship will take place on a different circuit configuration at Silverstone.

Throughout the eight-round championship, drivers will be evaluated on racecraft, raw lap times, fitness, and media skills. Russell will actively participate as a mentor, guiding the young talent through the rigorous development process.

The grand prize

The programme concludes in December 2027, when the top five finishers from the championship will face off in a final race at Silverstone.

The overall winner of the GR63 Academy will be rewarded with a fully funded karting season for the 2028 calendar year.

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