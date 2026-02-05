Skip to main content

Formula 1 Williams launch

George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

George Russell has teamed up with IWC Schaffhausen to create two limited-edition blue-accented Pilot's watches

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has collaborated with IWC Schaffhausen on the design of two limited edition Pilot's watches.

The two watches, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 George Russell and the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 George Russell, are crafted in black zirconium oxide ceramic, feature black dials and the bold, bright blue that has been part of the British driver's branding since he joined F1 in 2019, used as the accent and strap colour. Both watches are also engraved with Russell's driver number 63.

"It has been an unforgettable experience working with IWC Schaffhausen’s creative team on the design of my first-ever limited-edition watches," Russell said.

"By incorporating my signature blue colour that has accompanied me during most of my career as a racing driver, as well as my 63 Logo, these watches feel truly personal and unique to me. These two limited-edition Pilot’s Watch pieces are reflective of where my journey has taken me so far and of what I have been able to achieve on and off the race track."

Franziska Gsell, chief marketing officer at IWC Schaffhausen, added: "Since 2013, we have enjoyed a close relationship not only with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, but also with the team’s drivers. It was an honour to collaborate with George Russell to bring his vision of a bold sports watch to life. These special editions truly capture his spirit as a person and gifted driver."

 

This comes ahead of the 2026 season. After finishing 2025 fourth in the drivers' standings, Russell is working towards fighting for the championship in 2026. As the upcoming season welcomes a new set of regulations, the teams took part in private testing in Barcelona from 26 to 30 January. Overall, Russell was positive about his first proper laps in the car.

George Russell wearing the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 George Russell (Ref. IW328107)

George Russell wearing the Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 George Russell (Ref. IW328107)

Photo by: IWC Schaffhausen[9:45 AM]iwc_pr_iw3281073

"It’s been another decent day and overall, a positive shakedown for us here in Barcelona," he said. "The car feels nice to drive but more importantly, we’ve completed plenty of mileage and had no major issues. The minor issues we’ve come across we’ve been able to resolve which is the purpose of such running.

"The car is working well but we know that it is not about the car working well, it’s about how fast it can go. We don’t have any indication of that yet so we will have to wait until Bahrain until we get any indications of the relative pecking order. It’s very early days but we can be pleased with this initial foundation we have put in place."

