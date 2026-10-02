Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Oliver Solberg: “I’ve 100% got a shot” at WRC title

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Oliver Solberg: “I’ve 100% got a shot” at WRC title

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Turner Motorsport chases unprecedented North American sports car title trifecta

IMSA
IMSA
Petit Le Mans
Turner Motorsport chases unprecedented North American sports car title trifecta

WRC Sardinia: Thierry Neuville snatches lead from Adrien Fourmaux as Hyundai remains on top

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Sardinia: Thierry Neuville snatches lead from Adrien Fourmaux as Hyundai remains on top

Winward faces Petit Le Mans challenge in bid for IMSA GTD three-peat

IMSA
IMSA
Petit Le Mans
Winward faces Petit Le Mans challenge in bid for IMSA GTD three-peat

Voting open for Autosport Best of the Month nominees: September 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Voting open for Autosport Best of the Month nominees: September 2026

Quinn, CrowdStrike Racing target IMSA LMP2 championship comeback at Petit Le Mans

IMSA
IMSA
Petit Le Mans
Quinn, CrowdStrike Racing target IMSA LMP2 championship comeback at Petit Le Mans

Max Verstappen’s unusual run plan and F1 teams’ biggest challenge in Malaysia explained

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Max Verstappen’s unusual run plan and F1 teams’ biggest challenge in Malaysia explained
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

George Russell left "lost for words" by Malaysian F1 fans’ special gift

George Russell was left “lost for words” after Malaysian fans gave the Mercedes driver with a handmade scrapbook ahead of Formula 1’s return to Sepang

Alex Harrington
Published:
Untitled design (12)

George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Motorsport Silver Streak

For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Formula 1 is back at Sepang International Circuit for the first time in nine years, and the homecoming came with a gift for Mercedes driver George Russell. A video posted to the team's social media channels this week shows Russell holding a scrapbook so thick it looks like it belongs in a library. The group behind it calls itself 'Team GR63, Malaysia', and judging by his reaction, they did a good job.

In the footage, Russell sits by his team with a blue folder containing handwritten notes, sketches, and photographs from supporters.

"This is a book I've received from Team GR63, Malaysia," he says as he absorbs what's on the pages.

Before the motorhome footage, the video cuts to earlier in the day, when the scrapbook actually changed hands. A group of fans wearing matching turquoise Mercedes hats approached Russell at the entrance to his garage and presented him with the folder.

"Oh, wow. Thank you," he says before the footage cuts back to him in the Mercedes motorhome.

Mercedes' return to Malaysian soil after nearly a decade away clearly meant something to local fans, and Team GR63 collected the handwritten notes, drawings and photographs into a collection for Russell to cherish.

 

Flipping through it left him lost for words

Russell keeps turning pages before he breaks down what's actually in it.

"And we've got so many fan messages on here, so it's... it's incredible. This has all been handmade. There's written notes, some things on computer, drawings. It's very sweet. It's really surreal. It's really surreal and... yeah, I don't... bit lost for words, to be honest.

"Look at the size of this book. It's incredible. It's absolutely incredible."

Mercedes struggled with tyre degradation through FP1 and FP2 on Friday in Malaysia. While the team hopes to battle the heat as the weekend begins, the warmth from fans has given Russell a lift before he returns to the car on Saturday.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Top Comments
More from
Alex Harrington

Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison
More from
George Russell

George Russell: "Off the pace" Mercedes F1 car needs tweaking at Sepang

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
George Russell: "Off the pace" Mercedes F1 car needs tweaking at Sepang

What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
More from
Mercedes

Mercedes reveals F1 Bahrain GP updates

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Mercedes reveals F1 Bahrain GP updates

Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Latest news

Oliver Solberg: “I’ve 100% got a shot” at WRC title

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Oliver Solberg: “I’ve 100% got a shot” at WRC title

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Turner Motorsport chases unprecedented North American sports car title trifecta

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans
Turner Motorsport chases unprecedented North American sports car title trifecta

WRC Sardinia: Thierry Neuville snatches lead from Adrien Fourmaux as Hyundai remains on top

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Sardinia: Thierry Neuville snatches lead from Adrien Fourmaux as Hyundai remains on top

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ronald Vording
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Filip Cleeren
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes