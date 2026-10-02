George Russell left "lost for words" by Malaysian F1 fans’ special gift
George Russell was left “lost for words” after Malaysian fans gave the Mercedes driver with a handmade scrapbook ahead of Formula 1’s return to Sepang
George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Formula 1 is back at Sepang International Circuit for the first time in nine years, and the homecoming came with a gift for Mercedes driver George Russell. A video posted to the team's social media channels this week shows Russell holding a scrapbook so thick it looks like it belongs in a library. The group behind it calls itself 'Team GR63, Malaysia', and judging by his reaction, they did a good job.
In the footage, Russell sits by his team with a blue folder containing handwritten notes, sketches, and photographs from supporters.
"This is a book I've received from Team GR63, Malaysia," he says as he absorbs what's on the pages.
Before the motorhome footage, the video cuts to earlier in the day, when the scrapbook actually changed hands. A group of fans wearing matching turquoise Mercedes hats approached Russell at the entrance to his garage and presented him with the folder.
"Oh, wow. Thank you," he says before the footage cuts back to him in the Mercedes motorhome.
Mercedes' return to Malaysian soil after nearly a decade away clearly meant something to local fans, and Team GR63 collected the handwritten notes, drawings and photographs into a collection for Russell to cherish.
Flipping through it left him lost for words
Russell keeps turning pages before he breaks down what's actually in it.
"And we've got so many fan messages on here, so it's... it's incredible. This has all been handmade. There's written notes, some things on computer, drawings. It's very sweet. It's really surreal. It's really surreal and... yeah, I don't... bit lost for words, to be honest.
"Look at the size of this book. It's incredible. It's absolutely incredible."
Mercedes struggled with tyre degradation through FP1 and FP2 on Friday in Malaysia. While the team hopes to battle the heat as the weekend begins, the warmth from fans has given Russell a lift before he returns to the car on Saturday.
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