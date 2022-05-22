Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Next / F1 set to group races by region in 2023 calendar reshuffle
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Russell: Mercedes F1 has ‘real shot’ against Ferrari in Spanish GP

George Russell believes Mercedes has a “real shot” against Ferrari in today’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, predicting it will be a “chaotic” race with high tyre wear.

Luke Smith
By:
Russell: Mercedes F1 has ‘real shot’ against Ferrari in Spanish GP

Mercedes drivers Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth and sixth respectively on Saturday, but both felt the team had made a big step forward to solve its proposing problems thanks to the updates brought to Barcelona.

Hamilton said the updates gave Mercedes a “glimpse of hope” after struggling in the early part of the season, while Russell felt confident it would put the team more in the mix with Red Bull and Ferrari ahead.

Despite seeing Charles Leclerc take pole and Carlos Sainz qualify third on Saturday, Russell was upbeat about Mercedes’ chances against the Ferraris in the race.

Russell explained that tyre degradation was set to be a decisive factor in the race, and while he expected Max Verstappen and Red Bull to hold an edge in the long runs, he was hopeful of Mercedes’ chances to get in the fight for the podium.

“I think it's going to be a chaotic race,” Russell said after qualifying in Spain. “It's going to be a number of stops for everybody.

“I think Max looks much quicker than the rest but I think we've got a real shot against Ferrari, unless they've found some gains overnight.

“I think we'll be in the mix with them. So we'll be going for it and try and fight for a podium.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Motorsport.com’s calculations from the long runs in practice on Friday showed that both Hamilton and Russell were quicker on average than the Ferrari drivers during their longest stints on the C2 compound.

Hamilton recorded an average of 1m26.397s over seven laps, two tenths of a second quicker than Russell’s average taken from eight laps. Sainz’s average was 1m26.532s, one-tenth up on Leclerc’s of 1m26.687s.

Leclerc reported struggles over the long runs during FP2 on Friday, prompting Ferrari to complete some additional high-fuel spells in final practice on Saturday morning.

Russell predicted the “massive” tyre degradation on the abrasive surface at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya would make it “one of the trickiest races of the season, even worse than Bahrain”.

“We've got to put our thinking caps on tonight and try and find the best solution,” he added.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Previous article

2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Next article

F1 set to group races by region in 2023 calendar reshuffle

F1 set to group races by region in 2023 calendar reshuffle
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes F1 car improvements offer Hamilton "glimpse of hope" Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 car improvements offer Hamilton "glimpse of hope"

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers Spanish GP
Formula 1

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

Aston Martin compromised on cooling with updated F1 "launch car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin compromised on cooling with updated F1 "launch car"

Vettel: Aston Martin F1 concept switch right thing despite Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Aston Martin F1 concept switch right thing despite Q1 exit

Filming day gave Ferrari head start in Spain F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

Filming day gave Ferrari head start in Spain F1 upgrades

F1 set to group races by region in 2023 calendar reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to group races by region in 2023 calendar reshuffle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.