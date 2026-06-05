George Russell: Monaco F1 pace shows Ferrari hype "wasn't just chat"

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell says Ferrari's practice pace at the Monaco Grand Prix has only reinforced their favourite status for the weekend.

Mercedes and McLaren bombarded Ferrari as the pre-event favourite due to the excellent low-speed performance of its chassis paired with the strong torque delivery of its engine and its smaller turbocharger.

Friday's running did little to dispel that notion, Russell felt, as Lewis Hamilton led home hero Charles Leclerc to end the day on top in FP2, 0.168s clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and almost four tenths ahead of Russell.

"We expected Ferrari to be the guys to beat. A lot of people thought it was just chat, but clearly they are the team to beat," Russell said after finishing the day in fourth, one tenth up on championship leading team-mate Kimi Antonelli. "I think Red Bull have also been a bit of a surprise for us.

"We knew out of the races so far this was going to be our most challenging. It's probably been slightly more challenging than we would have hoped, but we did make some good improvements from FP1 into FP2.

"We need to make the same step again overnight and I don't think we nailed it today. There is room to improve, but definitely Ferrari are the team."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Russell suggested Mercedes has a few ideas to improve its mechanical performance overnight on Monte Carlo's tricky street circuit, but wasn't sure if that would be enough to match Ferrari.

"Every car has an inherent DNA and [Ferrari's] inherent DNA, especially on the mechanical side of the car, clearly works on these street tracks," Russell pointed out. "Especially when there's a lot of warp in the corners, the corners dropping away.

"We're doing everything we can to try and make those improvements, but as I said, I do think we can close the gap if we can overcome it."

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday