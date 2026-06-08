George Russell must beat Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona to save F1 title hopes, says David Coulthard
David Coulthard has warned that George Russell must beat team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Spanish GP to keep his championship hopes alive
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver and broadcaster David Coulthard argued George Russell must defeat his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Spanish Grand Prix in order to keep his 2026 championship dreams alive.
Antonelli made history on Sunday, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Monaco Grand Prix. The 19-year-old survived a chaotic race start, a late safety car and the race restart to successfully convert pole position to his fifth consecutive win of the season.
In contrast, Russell, who had been second in the drivers' championship before Monaco, suffered multiple penalties and finished outside of the points in 13th. As a result, the Briton is now third in the standings after being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton.
Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard argued: "He needs to show he can take a pole in Barcelona, and assuming the car is quick enough, of course, he just needs to be beating Kimi.
"Let’s be honest. If he doesn’t beat Kimi, it’s over. No World Championship."
Former F1 TV presenter and co-host of the Up To Speed podcast Will Buxton added: "You can say for as long as you want, 'All I need is the car. All I need is the opportunity.' Well, guess what? You’ve got the car. You’ve got the opportunity. And you’re having your arse handed to you."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Erik Junius
It is still early in the season, but as it stands after the first six rounds, Russell sits 68 points behind his team-mate.
While the British driver won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, he has not won a race since. He encountered technical issues during qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, had his strategy hampered by a safety car at the Japanese Grand Prix and was forced to retire from the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix with car issues.
So it has not been all down to a lack of performance from the 28-year-old, but as he struggles to put points on the board, Antonelli is extending his lead as the youngest driver to lead a championship.
Share Or Save This Story
Toto Wolff on George Russell’s penalty bonanza: “Clearly our mistake”
George Russell: 'I can still become F1 world champion in 2026'
The fine lines that denied "faster" Kimi Antonelli in Canadian GP qualifying
McLaren admits Mercedes customer team status has become a disadvantage in F1 2026
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine
Kimi Antonelli celebrates Monaco GP win with spectacular harbour jump
Latest news
Naomi Schiff spots major Charles Leclerc change after Monaco GP frustration
George Russell must beat Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona to save F1 title hopes, says David Coulthard
Denny Hamlin wanted to honor Kyle Busch's full history with Michigan flag
Road to Victory: Inside the fight to win at the highest level of endurance racing
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine
No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Kimi Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck
Why Toto Wolff may need to try some distraction tactics
From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Max Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments