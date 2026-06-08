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George Russell must beat Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona to save F1 title hopes, says David Coulthard

David Coulthard has warned that George Russell must beat team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Spanish GP to keep his championship hopes alive

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver and broadcaster David Coulthard argued George Russell must defeat his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Spanish Grand Prix in order to keep his 2026 championship dreams alive. 

Antonelli made history on Sunday, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Monaco Grand Prix. The 19-year-old survived a chaotic race start, a late safety car and the race restart to successfully convert pole position to his fifth consecutive win of the season. 

In contrast, Russell, who had been second in the drivers' championship before Monaco, suffered multiple penalties and finished outside of the points in 13th. As a result, the Briton is now third in the standings after being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard argued: "He needs to show he can take a pole in Barcelona, and assuming the car is quick enough, of course, he just needs to be beating Kimi.

"Let’s be honest. If he doesn’t beat Kimi, it’s over. No World Championship."

Former F1 TV presenter and co-host of the Up To Speed podcast Will Buxton added: "You can say for as long as you want, 'All I need is the car. All I need is the opportunity.' Well, guess what? You’ve got the car. You’ve got the opportunity. And you’re having your arse handed to you."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Erik Junius

It is still early in the season, but as it stands after the first six rounds, Russell sits 68 points behind his team-mate.

While the British driver won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, he has not won a race since. He encountered technical issues during qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, had his strategy hampered by a safety car at the Japanese Grand Prix and was forced to retire from the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix with car issues. 

So it has not been all down to a lack of performance from the 28-year-old, but as he struggles to put points on the board, Antonelli is extending his lead as the youngest driver to lead a championship.

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