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F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

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Belgian GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Belgian GP

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George Russell out of F1 Belgian GP after Lewis Hamilton contact

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George Russell out of F1 Belgian GP after Lewis Hamilton contact

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Formula 1
Belgian GP
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LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli wins ahead of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Belgian GP
LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli wins ahead of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen
Formula 1 Belgian GP

George Russell out of F1 Belgian GP after Lewis Hamilton contact

Russell faces another championship blow after retiring from the opening lap of Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images

Mercedes' George Russell suffered his latest blow in the 2026 Formula 1 championship after opening lap contact with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton punted him out of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Starting from third, Russell was easily overtaken by Charles Leclerc in the Kemmel straight and also faced a challenge by the second Ferrari of Hamilton on the inside of Turn 5's Les Combes.

As the two Britons turned into the corner side-by-side, Hamilton appeared to understeer into the path of Russell, tapping the Mercedes' right rear corner and punting Russell into the gravel. Russell was stuck in the gravel bed and retired on the spot, bringing out a safety car for the following four laps.

It's the latest setback for a Mercedes driver in the championship, with having only just benefited from team-mate Kimi Antonelli's retirement in Silverstone.

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But with Antonelli leading the race from pole early on, Russell's 25-point deficit to the Italian championship leader is now expected to increase dramatically again.

On the radio, Hamilton said he was put in an "impossible position" as he understeered into Turn 5, following in the wake of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. But after investigating the incident, the FIA race stewards handed Hamilton a five-second time penalty.

Following the collision, Hamilton dropped to fifth behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Photos from Belgian GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Jacques Villeneuve arrives in the paddock.

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alpine F1 Team pit lane message

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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