George Russell 'overanalysing everything' as Kimi Antonelli extends F1 lead, says former driver
Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell is overanalysing his driving
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has claimed that while George Russell is "trying to overanalyse everything" behind the wheel, his team-mate and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli is allowing his driving to unfold naturally.
As the drivers arrive in Madrid for the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit, Montoya discussed the performance of the Mercedes duo.
The Brackley outfit celebrated a 1-2 finish at last week's Italian Grand Prix, with Antonelli claiming the victory in front of his home crowd after starting 19th on the grid.
"He needs to learn and understand why it works so well for Kimi," Montoya said of Russell during the F1 TV Weekend Warm-Up show.
"The medium tyres were a little better than people expected on speed, especially as they got older. Actually, the speed stayed, there was really no degradation on those tyres. I think George is trying to overanalyse everything with the driving. He wants to do everything so right.
"And Kimi is letting it happen more naturally. Kimi is just going for it, and things are working out. It's like whatever he's doing is working, and it's really hard to beat Kimi because he doesn't seem to get it wrong. His wrongs end up being right."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
The Colombian driver added: "He goes through the gravel and he gases it and the car keeps going. He just can't get it wrong. And when you have that, it's really hard to beat.
"George needs to understand the way he's managing the tyres, maybe he needs to be a little more aggressive and just keep trying. He's got the guy there. He's got the information. And I think it's a good lesson for George to get himself to a better level. The speed is not the question. It's how the execution is happening."
Heading into the Spanish Grand Prix, Antonelli holds a 66-point advantage over Russell in the standings.
Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Share Or Save This Story
Juan Pablo Montoya: Mercedes should have double-stacked George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Monza
Ferrari bosses must step in after Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc Monza clash, says former driver
Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver
George Russell reveals when he’ll take his own F1 engine penalty
George Russell's telling admission after Monza F1 defeat to Kimi Antonelli
Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment
Latest news
F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Arvid Lindblad crashes
Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at Denny Hamlin after criticism
Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive
WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg leads Elfyn Evans as overnight rain provides curveball
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off
The deeper meaning of Vettel’s emotional Schumacher demo run at Monza
Why new Madrid F1 circuit will be a "challenging" test of cars and engines
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments