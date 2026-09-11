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LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes out

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George Russell 'overanalysing everything' as Kimi Antonelli extends F1 lead, says former driver

Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell is overanalysing his driving

Lydia Mee
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has claimed that while George Russell is "trying to overanalyse everything" behind the wheel, his team-mate and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli is allowing his driving to unfold naturally.

As the drivers arrive in Madrid for the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit, Montoya discussed the performance of the Mercedes duo.

The Brackley outfit celebrated a 1-2 finish at last week's Italian Grand Prix, with Antonelli claiming the victory in front of his home crowd after starting 19th on the grid.

"He needs to learn and understand why it works so well for Kimi," Montoya said of Russell during the F1 TV Weekend Warm-Up show.

"The medium tyres were a little better than people expected on speed, especially as they got older. Actually, the speed stayed, there was really no degradation on those tyres. I think George is trying to overanalyse everything with the driving. He wants to do everything so right.

"And Kimi is letting it happen more naturally. Kimi is just going for it, and things are working out. It's like whatever he's doing is working, and it's really hard to beat Kimi because he doesn't seem to get it wrong. His wrongs end up being right."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Colombian driver added: "He goes through the gravel and he gases it and the car keeps going. He just can't get it wrong. And when you have that, it's really hard to beat.

"George needs to understand the way he's managing the tyres, maybe he needs to be a little more aggressive and just keep trying. He's got the guy there. He's got the information. And I think it's a good lesson for George to get himself to a better level. The speed is not the question. It's how the execution is happening."

Heading into the Spanish Grand Prix, Antonelli holds a 66-point advantage over Russell in the standings.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham, Audi garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, David Beckham, Audi F1 Team garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, pit wall

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
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