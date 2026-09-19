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George Russell praised for honest admission about Kimi Antonelli's F1 form

David Coulthard has praised George Russell for publicly admitting that Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli is currently outperforming him as the 2026 title slips away

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has praised George Russell for admitting that his Mercedes team-mate and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli is doing a better job.

Antonelli secured his eighth victory of the season at the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit, extending his lead in the standings to 81 points over Russell, who sits second. Russell, meanwhile, salvaged a fifth-place finish.

The British driver arrived at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as one of the favourites for the title. But after winning in Melbourne and the subsequent sprint race in China, he watched his title hopes slip away as Antonelli claimed win after win.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, 13-time grand prix winner Coulthard commended Russell for being honest in media sessions about the fact that his team-mate is currently doing a better job than he is.

"I think what we're just seeing is, in the same way that this year's formula has suited Lewis [Hamilton] more relative to Charles [Leclerc], there's been a swing in their performance from last year to this year," he said.

"Oscar [Piastri] has dropped off form relative to Lando [Norris], where he was leading the world championship up until Baku last year. So, it's swings and roundabouts of this formula.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"We've got Kimi coming alive and George is on the ropes. But in fairness to George, I think he's come to terms with it. He's fronting up to the media. He's answering the questions.

"He did an interview with Martin Brundle over the weekend where he said, 'Look, Kimi is just doing a better job than me right now.' I think that's a big man who can admit that publicly.

"We would all be thinking it, but sometimes racing drivers bury their heads in the sand, and it's just one excuse after another. But I believe in George. I feel for him. It's a championship that's slipping away, but he's still young enough in his career that he'll have his moment."

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