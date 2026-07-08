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George Russell reflects on emotional British GP podium in full circle moment

George Russell reflected on his British Grand Prix podium at Silverstone after recovering from a slow puncture to finish second

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has reflected on his podium finish at the British Grand Prix as he shared his long-term connection to the iconic Silverstone circuit.

For the British driver, standing on the podium at his home race was part of a journey that began in his childhood. Russell recalled visiting the Northamptonshire venue for the very first time as an 11-year-old boy.

He secured his first-ever car racing victory at the track, and it's also where he later completed his very first laps in F1 machinery. 

"I feel very grateful to have stood up there because I went to Silverstone for the first time as an 11-year-old boy," Russell explained during an appearance on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show.

 

"And I won my first ever car race at Silverstone. It was the first time I drove an F1 car."

After starting the race from fourth on the grid, Russell was battling with four-time champion Max Verstappen for third place when he was informed by his team that he had suffered a slow puncture. Following his forced pitstop, he rejoined the race in seventh, eager to push up the order to salvage what was looking like to be yet another undeserved poor finish.

"I didn't even really react. Because we've had our fair share of bad luck this year. And when that slow puncture came, I was just overtaking Max [Verstappen] for P3. And then it was like, here we go again," Russell added.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

But the 28-year-old capitalised on the late safety car caused by Verstappen becoming beached in the gravel at Stowe corner. As the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton pitted for soft tyres, Russell stayed out, inheriting second position. 

"But if somebody told me, as I drove out of the pits with P7 behind [Isack] Hadjar, we were going to finish second 14 laps later, I would think there's no way this is possible. Unless it was going to pour down with rain," he said.

"But that's the sport. You just got to keep on pushing and never give up."

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