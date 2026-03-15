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George Russell reveals bizarre reason for black eye ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

George Russell revealed he gave himself a black eye by walking into a wall in the dark ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

George Russell has revealed how he ended up with a black eye ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

In a video shared by Mercedes, the Briton answered questions as he was driven to the Shanghai International Circuit alongside his partner Carmen Montero Mundt.

When asked if the cameraman could see his eye, Russell explained: "I haven't looked at it this morning, is it still red or not?"

The Mercedes driver closed his eye to show his bruised, red eyelid with a rather large bump on it. 

"I actually, I must be getting old," he continued. "I went to the toilet in the night and I walked back with the lights off and I walked into a wall straight on. It was a few days ago. So that was age catching up with me. Bet it doesn't happen to Kimi."

 

Russell leads the drivers' standings heading into the Chinese Grand Prix after winning both the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race. Mercedes also secured another front-row lockout for the race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"Kimi’s pole position is not only a huge achievement for him but a milestone moment," team principal and CEO Toto Wolff said after qualifying. "Becoming the youngest polesitter in the sport’s history is quite something. It is sometimes easy to forget that he is only just out of his rookie season and yet is achieving so much.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

"He has proved beyond doubt that those who thought he was too young or didn’t believe in his abilities when we promoted him to a race seat, were wrong. I am proud that we had the confidence to make the decision we did.

"For George, it is a shame we had a battery issue and that he could not make the most out of the car. Nevertheless, he did a stellar job in difficult circumstances to make sure we completed the front-row.

"He was supreme in the Sprint, and he’s got strong race pace so he will be a factor in the fight for victory tomorrow. With that said, the Ferraris have looked quick all weekend. We cannot afford to make any mistakes or they will surely pounce. We’re looking forward to tomorrow and the battle ahead."

Photos from Chinese GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc and Carmen Montero Mundt walk in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Felix Lee looks on in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Muni He walks in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Gene Haas, Founder and Chairman of Haas F1

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fans of Lewis Hamilton

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Start action

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
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