George Russell reveals bizarre reason for black eye ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

George Russell has revealed how he ended up with a black eye ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

In a video shared by Mercedes, the Briton answered questions as he was driven to the Shanghai International Circuit alongside his partner Carmen Montero Mundt.

When asked if the cameraman could see his eye, Russell explained: "I haven't looked at it this morning, is it still red or not?"

The Mercedes driver closed his eye to show his bruised, red eyelid with a rather large bump on it.

"I actually, I must be getting old," he continued. "I went to the toilet in the night and I walked back with the lights off and I walked into a wall straight on. It was a few days ago. So that was age catching up with me. Bet it doesn't happen to Kimi."

Russell leads the drivers' standings heading into the Chinese Grand Prix after winning both the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race. Mercedes also secured another front-row lockout for the race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"Kimi’s pole position is not only a huge achievement for him but a milestone moment," team principal and CEO Toto Wolff said after qualifying. "Becoming the youngest polesitter in the sport’s history is quite something. It is sometimes easy to forget that he is only just out of his rookie season and yet is achieving so much.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

"He has proved beyond doubt that those who thought he was too young or didn’t believe in his abilities when we promoted him to a race seat, were wrong. I am proud that we had the confidence to make the decision we did.

"For George, it is a shame we had a battery issue and that he could not make the most out of the car. Nevertheless, he did a stellar job in difficult circumstances to make sure we completed the front-row.

"He was supreme in the Sprint, and he’s got strong race pace so he will be a factor in the fight for victory tomorrow. With that said, the Ferraris have looked quick all weekend. We cannot afford to make any mistakes or they will surely pounce. We’re looking forward to tomorrow and the battle ahead."

Photos from Chinese GP - Sunday