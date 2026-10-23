Formula 1 United States GP

George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship

The Mercedes driver says his own lack of performance kept him awake at night, not losing the championship fight to teammate Kimi Antonelli

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 5:49 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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It is no secret that the 2026 Formula 1 season has been an absolute nightmare for George Russell. While his 19-year-old team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli is currently cruising toward a potential Drivers' Championship title, Russell has been plagued by a brutal mix of mechanical failures, bad luck, and a car that simply doesn't suit his driving style.

When things get this bad, most drivers start pointing fingers at the engineers or complaining about the car. But as the paddock gears up for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Russell is taking a completely different approach: intense self-reflection.

"Look at myself in the mirror"

During Thursday's media day at the Circuit of the Americas, Russell got incredibly candid about the psychological toll the season has taken on him.

"It has been a very unique season. It has been a season where it's tested my character and resilience a lot, and you know, having to look at myself in the mirror numerous times and think how do I want to bounce back from these blows," Russell explained to the press.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

With Antonelli mathematically positioned to potentially clinch the world title in Austin or Mexico City, Russell was forced to confront his own struggles head-on rather than drown in the disappointment.

"Do I just want to give up and accept the misfortune or the poor performances, or do I want to try and rectify it and make the most of it and control everything I can control?" he added.

Russell's sleepless nights

The most fascinating part of Russell's admission is what actually bothered him the most. You would naturally assume that watching a teenager completely dominate the grid in the exact same machinery would be the ultimate ego-killer, but Russell claims the championship standings were not the source of his anxiety.

"I don't really have any major feelings running through my body when I say that we're no longer in the fight this season because I think when I look back earlier in the year, the things that were keeping me up at night wasn't necessarily the facts of the championship; it was more that my performance wasn't where I wanted it to be, and it was like, well, how am I going to get my performance back to the levels I know I'm capable of?" Russell admitted.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Instead of stressing over the massive points deficit, the Brit was losing sleep over the technical side of the sport and his inability to extract pace from the W17.

"What is it I need from the car? What do I need to change in my driving to get back on top of things? And then obviously with the misfortune that just sort of added salt to the wound," he stated.

There has certainly been plenty of misfortune to go around—including a devastating power unit failure while he was running third in the closing laps at Sepang, which ultimately forced a painful grid penalty at the following race in Singapore.

Refusing to stay down

Despite the crushing reality of the 2026 campaign, Russell is clearly using the brutal experience to build his mental toughness for the future.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

"But you know I intend to be here for many, many, many years to come and you can't give up when you're, you know, being kicked to the floor and you gotta bounce back, you gotta bounce back even stronger, and yeah I can at least be proud that I've given it my all in that regard," he concluded.

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