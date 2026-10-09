George Russell reveals the missing part that ruined Mercedes’ massive F1 upgrade

When the Mercedes team arrived at the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, they expected their highly anticipated upgrade package to completely solidify their championship lead. Instead, the updates drastically underperformed, leaving team principal Toto Wolff scrambling to figure out why the real-world pace failed to match the factory wind tunnel data.

To solve the puzzle, Mercedes deliberately divided their garage for the ongoing Singapore Grand Prix Sprint weekend. While George Russell has reverted to an older, proven car specification, his team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli is continuing to run the controversial Malaysia upgrades.

However, during Thursday's media availability, Russell revealed a massive missing piece of the development puzzle.

The missing front wing

As it turns out, the failed aerodynamic package that was run in Sepang was actually incomplete.

"We have a front wing this weekend that Kimi is running that we didn't have in Malaysia," George Russell explained to the media. "The package was meant to come with the front wing."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Because modern Formula 1 aerodynamics rely heavily on how the front wing manipulates and conditions the air flowing over the rest of the chassis, running the new floor and sidepods without the intentionally matched front wing potentially ruined the car's overall balance. According to official FIA documents released ahead of the Marina Bay track sessions, Mercedes is indeed one of only three teams to introduce new front wing elements for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Russell strongly suspects this single delayed component is entirely responsible for the team's disastrous drop in pace during the previous race weekend.

"Maybe that was a reason why it wasn't working so well in Malaysia," Russell noted. "So there's nothing telling us it shouldn't work."

Falling back on a proven winner

While Antonelli tests the fully completed upgrade package, Russell will spend his Singapore weekend running the older aerodynamic set-up. Given that the British driver is already forced to take a massive grid penalty following his devastating engine failure in Malaysia, sacrificing his ultimate aerodynamic ceiling to act as a baseline set-up reference is a highly logical strategy for the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

However, despite running older machinery, the Briton remains incredibly optimistic about his chances of fighting through the field. He quickly reminded reporters that the older specification is still a proven, race-winning machine.

"But of course, the car I had in Baku and I won in Baku, Kimi won in Madrid, it's still a fast car, so hopefully we can still have some good fun," Russell concluded.

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Friday