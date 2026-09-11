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George Russell reveals when he’ll take his own F1 engine penalty

After Kimi Antonelli took a penalty in Monza, George Russell is waiting for Mercedes’ new power unit to exceed his own quota

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

George Russell says he will take an engine penalty when Mercedes introduces its upgraded Formula 1 power unit.

Both Mercedes drivers have exceeded or are expected to exceed their power unit allowance for the 2026 season. Kimi Antonelli did so last weekend in Monza, where he took a back-of-the-grid penalty and scythed his way through the field to take a historic victory from 19th.

Russell, however, is waiting for Mercedes to launch its engine updates in order to get a brand-new powertrain. This is expected to occur in late October, at the Austin or Mexico City round.

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“We're waiting to take my penalty with the ADUO upgrade,” the Briton said. “Otherwise, if I took it [in Monza], I'd have to take it again. So it made zero sense for me.”

Despite being universally recognised as having the best power unit, Mercedes has been allowed to upgrade it by the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities system, which is based on the internal combustion engine’s performance. Red Bull Ford has been ranked as the top engine and therefore can’t upgrade its powertrain.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli too will take a penalty when Mercedes introduces its new power unit, but given he has already exceeded his allocation, this will trigger only a five-place penalty per new component instead of 10 spots.

“So we're changing everything now to avoid problems later on,” the Italian explained in Monza. “And, as I said before, this is the best track to do it."

Interestingly, the likes of Ferrari have already introduced two upgrades this season – Mercedes is allowed just one – and Russell therefore expects the pecking order to evolve in a “very interesting” way when the Silver Arrow is finally updated.

“I don't think, as a team, we're under threat. And, I think it'll be very interesting when we bring our upgrades,” he said.

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren and Roberto Chinchero

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

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Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

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Oliver Bearman, Haas

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Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

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Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

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Carlos Sainz, Williams

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Guenther Steiner

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

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Lando Norris, McLaren

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Fans wave Spanish flags

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Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

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Pierre Gasly, Alpine

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

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Franco Colapinto, Alpine

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

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Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

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