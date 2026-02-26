George Russell's road to F1 2026: In pictures

Mercedes driver George Russell is now entering his eighth season in Formula 1 and his fifth with the Silver Arrows. But this year, he goes into the season as one of the favourites for the 2026 title, provided Mercedes has delivered a strong package in line with F1’s new regulations.

Ahead of the season opener in Australia, here is a look back at the Briton’s career and the defining moments that led him to where he is today.

European Karting Champion

George Russell Photo by: CIK/KSP

Year: 2011, 2012

After winning countless national karting campaigns, Russell made the step up to racing in Europe in 2011 and subsequently won the KF3 category. He went on to win again in 2012, and finished fifth when he made the step up to the KF category a year later.

Single-seater debut in Formula 4

George Russell, Lanan Racing Photo by: JEP / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2014

After his time in karts came to an end, Russell made the move to single-seaters in 2014 and made his debut in the BRDC Formula 4 Championship with Lanan Racing. Over the season, he picked up five wins and three pole positions on his way to the title.

Third in Europe with Hitech

George Russell, Hitech GP Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Year: 2016

After winning in F4, Russell made the move to F3 in 2016 with the HitechGP team. In his first year in the European championship, he took two race wins to finish third behind champion Lance Stroll and second-place Maximilian Guenther.

Russell joins the Mercedes Junior Programme

George Russell, ART Grand Prix Photo by: GP3 Series Media Service

Year: 2017

At the conclusion of his F3 campaign, Russell signed with Mercedes to join its junior programme and spent 2017 as a test driver for the Silver Arrows and the Force India F1 team. He also entered third-tier F1 feeder series GP3 with Mercedes' backing and the ART Grand Prix team, with which he won the title.

The Brit wins in F2

George Russell, ART Grand Prix Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Year: 2018

After a successful GP3 campaign in 2017, Russell took to the final step in the feeder series ladder and contested the Formula 2 championship with ART Grand Prix. Over the season, he took seven wins and five pole positions to beat Lando Norris and Alex Albon to the crown.

Russell's F1 debut with Williams

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42 Photo by: Getty Images

Year: 2019

His impressive turn in F2 did not go unnoticed, and Russell was promoted to Formula 1 with the Williams team in 2019. He joined the historic outfit at a tough time, however, and mostly fought at the back of the pack with team-mate Robert Kubica.

Points on the board

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W11, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2020

After a tough first season in F1, Russell's second year was no easier as the struggles at Williams continued. However, Russell got a taste of front-running F1 machinery in 2020 when he deputised for Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix for Mercedes. The Brit qualified in second but, after a nightmare strategy for the team, finished in ninth - earning his first F1 points in the process.

His first F1 podium with Williams

George Russell, Williams, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 3rd position Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Year: 2021

Less than a year after earning his first F1 points, Russell claimed his first F1 podium in the controversial 2021 Belgium Grand Prix. The Brit had a stellar run in a very wet qualifying to put his Williams on the front row - just behind Max Verstappen. Rain further impacted Sunday's race, and it was called off after a handful of laps behind the safety car, which secured Russell's second-place finish.

The moves to Mercedes finally arrives

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Getty Images

Year: 2022

After three season with Williams, Russell was finally called up to Mercedes for F1's new era in 2022 where he raced alongside Hamilton. However, the move coincided with a drop in form for the Silver Arrows as it fumbled the ground-effect era, but the young Brit still managed to out-score his much more experience team-mate over his first year with the side.

Russell wins his first F1 race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, George Russell, Mercedes AMG, 1st position, congratulate each other on the podium Photo by: Getty Images

Year: 2022

Over the course of 2022, Russell was the only Mercedes driver to score a race win - his first in F1. The win finally came Russell's way in Sao Paulo, where he claimed victory in both the sprint and the grand prix. Russell has since won a further five grands prix for the Silver Arrows.

Making the step up to team leader

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2025

Following the departure of Hamilton from the team, Mercedes signed young protege Kimi Antonelli, which made Russell the elder statesman at the Silver Arrows. He shouldered the additional responsibility well and proved to be a formidable force over the season when his Mercedes car was in the right window - securing fourth place in the standings behind last year's championship hopefuls.

One of the title favourites

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2026

A new season and a new era in F1 brings new prospects for Russell. If the pundits are to be believed, he goes into this year as the title favourite as many suspect that Mercedes could have aced this rule change. However, he'll face tough competition from Red Bull's Verstappen and reigning champion Norris, so his potential this year remains to be seen.