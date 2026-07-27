George Russell sends defiant message after challenging F1 season start

George Russell insists he will focus on the positives as he reflects on the first half of the 2026 Formula 1 season, following a seventh-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

As the F1 paddock packs up for the mandatory summer shutdown, the Mercedes driver is determined to maintain a glass-half-full perspective. The Briton concluded the first 11 races with a hard-fought seventh place at the Hungaroring after suffering an anti-stall issue at the race start and, unfortunately for Russell, that has not been his only bit of bad luck this year.

After successfully converting pole position into the race win at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and winning the Chinese sprint race, Russell suffered an issue with his Mercedes machinery during qualifying for the race in Shanghai and subsequently missed out on pole position to his team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Further issues that the 28-year-old has come up against in the first half of the season have included an ill-timed safety car in Japan, which hampered his strategy; an engine failure in Canada that caused him to retire from the lead; a penalty-filled race at Monaco; and another retirement at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Nevertheless, Russell insisted he would "keep pushing" in a post shared on his Instagram account.

"First half of the season, done," he wrote. "Some highs, some disappointing moments but still a long way to go until the finale and anything can happen in this sport.

"Grateful for the team who have done a superb job and have never stopped working hard behind the scenes. We’re keeping positive, we’ll keep pushing but for now, it’s time for some well-earned rest. Thanks to the fans for your support and warm welcomes at the races. Catch you all soon!"

Russell currently sits third in the drivers' championship with 160 points - nine points behind Lewis Hamilton in second and 59 points behind leader Antonelli.