Formula 1 Qatar GP

George Russell sets a low bar after Qatar pole with joke response: "Keep it out the wall"

George Russell pokes fun at his Las Vegas crash and Brazil pit exit spin after taking pole for the 2026 Qatar GP

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 8:39 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

George Russell has spent the last month proving there is nothing wrong with his Saturday speed. Turning those front-row performances into clean Sunday trophies has been an entirely different story.

After trailing team-mate Kimi Antonelli through all three practice sessions at the Losail International Circuit, Russell flipped the script when qualifying began Saturday night - topping Q1, Q2, and Q3 with a 1m21.695s to beat the newly crowned World Champion by 0.128 seconds. It sealed Mercedes’ first front-row lockout since May’s Canadian Grand Prix and handed Russell his sixth pole of 2026 (13th career), ending an eight-week wait since Baku.

Even with Mercedes nearly half a second clear of third-placed Lando Norris (+0.480s), Russell kept his post-session expectations firmly grounded.

"It was a fantastic session. You know, every lap we were the quickest; I just had a really great feeling with the car," Russell said. "The quali for the last four races have been competitive, you know, it's the fourth race in a row we're starting on the front row, but I've yet to convert any of those results into anything decent. So certainly looking forward to tomorrow."

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pressed directly on whether he can finally seal the deal in Sunday’s 57-lap Grand Prix, Russell leaned straight into dark humour.

"Ordinarily I'd say yes, but with how the races have gone recently, who knows?" Russell replied. "So yeah, I'll try and keep it out of the wall, unlike last week, and, you know, try and not spin off in the pitlane, and hopefully we can stand on the podium."

Four straight front-row qualifyings, one brutal run of Sundays

Russell’s tongue-in-cheek checklist is a blunt recap of why he has not stood on a grand prix podium since holding off Max Verstappen by 0.196s to win in Azerbaijan back on 26 September.

Across the six rounds since Baku, mechanical trouble, grid drops, and costly errors have repeatedly wiped out strong weekends - especially during his recent four-race qualifying surge (strictly speaking, he qualified on the front row in all four, though a power-unit penalty pushed him back on Sunday’s grid in Brazil).

In Mexico, an opening-lap deployment glitch robbed him of a potential victory on the very afternoon Antonelli finished third to clinch the Drivers’ crown - prompting Toto Wolff to console him afterwards. In Brazil, after already taking a five-place grid drop for a fresh internal combustion engine, Russell lost the rear on a damp, unused Interlagos pit exit - admitting afterwards he had "no idea what happened" - just as Mercedes sealed the Constructors’ title. And in Las Vegas, clipping the Turn 5 barrier turned a podium battle into ninth place and fuelled another week of sharp jabs with Verstappen.

Why Losail looks built for a reset and the P3 prize on offer

If Russell is looking for a circuit to snap his six-race podium drought, Losail fits the W17 like a glove. Speaking separately after securing pole, he credited the flowing desert track for finally unlocking Mercedes’ mid-season Sepang upgrade package: "This is the first real high-speed circuit, which I think gets to showcase the downforce that we have in those corners, and we've just been evolving the set-up ever since."

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

There is also real championship hardware left to claim across the final two rounds. Entering Sunday night’s race, Russell sits tied for fourth on 264 points alongside third-starting Norris, just three points behind Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton (267 points), who qualified a distant ninth (+1.413s).

With clean air off the line, Pirelli’s mandatory 27-lap stint cap guaranteeing at least two stops, and Verstappen starting back in sixth, Russell doesn't need heroics on Sunday night. Staying off the barriers and keeping all four wheels pointing straight out of pitlane should be plenty to end the drought.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Rafael Camara handed grid drop for impeding Gabriel Bortoleto in Qatar F1 qualifying

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals why rival F1 teams never try to hire him



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals why rival F1 teams never try to hire him





Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”





Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online

More from

George Russell





George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?





Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"

More from

Mercedes





Kimi Antonelli explains Qatar GP qualifying frustration: "It definitely had an impact, I wanted to be last on track"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



23 min



Kimi Antonelli explains Qatar GP qualifying frustration: "It definitely had an impact, I wanted to be last on track"





Why Mercedes caused an unhappy Kimi Antonelli in Q3 at F1's Qatar GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



46 min



Why Mercedes caused an unhappy Kimi Antonelli in Q3 at F1's Qatar GP





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion

Latest news





Rafael Camara handed grid drop for impeding Gabriel Bortoleto in Qatar F1 qualifying



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



16 min



Rafael Camara handed grid drop for impeding Gabriel Bortoleto in Qatar F1 qualifying





Kimi Antonelli explains Qatar GP qualifying frustration: "It definitely had an impact, I wanted to be last on track"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



23 min



Kimi Antonelli explains Qatar GP qualifying frustration: "It definitely had an impact, I wanted to be last on track"





Why Mercedes caused an unhappy Kimi Antonelli in Q3 at F1's Qatar GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



46 min



Why Mercedes caused an unhappy Kimi Antonelli in Q3 at F1's Qatar GP





F1 Qatar GP: George Russell beats Kimi Antonelli to pole



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



F1 Qatar GP: George Russell beats Kimi Antonelli to pole

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP





The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Stuart Codling



The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary





This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Filip Cleeren



This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe