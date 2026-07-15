Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell shares school exam mindset behind his F1 success

Formula 1
Belgian GP
George Russell shares school exam mindset behind his F1 success

Estonia’s new condensed WRC format “a good idea”, says Thierry Neuville

WRC
Rally Estonia
Estonia’s new condensed WRC format “a good idea”, says Thierry Neuville

Francesco Bagnaia: Wrong to say ‘no one wants to win 2026 MotoGP title’

MotoGP
German GP
Francesco Bagnaia: Wrong to say ‘no one wants to win 2026 MotoGP title’

Five things to look out for at the F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Five things to look out for at the F1 Belgian GP

Aprilia moves up one level in MotoGP concessions; Ducati and Honda move down

MotoGP
German GP
Aprilia moves up one level in MotoGP concessions; Ducati and Honda move down

Gabriel Bortoleto: F1 hasn't lost its 'magic'; drivers need to "turn the page" on 2026 complaints

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Gabriel Bortoleto: F1 hasn't lost its 'magic'; drivers need to "turn the page" on 2026 complaints

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

NASCAR Atlanta, Lime Rock television ratings

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
NASCAR Atlanta, Lime Rock television ratings
Formula 1 Belgian GP

George Russell shares school exam mindset behind his F1 success

George Russell has compared preparing for a Formula 1 grand prix to revising for an exam

Lydia Mee
Published:

Mercedes driver George Russell has drawn a unique parallel between preparing for a Formula 1 grand prix and studying for a school exam.

The Briton was speaking on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show following his home grand prix at Silverstone, where he managed to secure a second-place finish.

Following the chaotic race that saw him suffer a slow puncture before recovering to a podium position, capitalising on a late-race safety car, Russell detailed the meticulous preparation that goes into his race weekends.

"I like to do my preparation and work very hard on the week off," Russell explained. "But then once I arrive at the race track, I go in with an open mind. I see it as revising for an exam and then performing the exam." 

He added: "Once you're in that room performing and doing that exam, you can't do your revision. So you've just got to trust what you've learned before. Unless you cheat, which I know when I was a kid doing some of my exams—especially my French exam—I was always looking over my shoulder. 

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1

"But you can't quite do that when you're in the race car. So I think just trust in what you've learned, trust in your instincts, and just let it flow." 

This philosophy of 'letting it flow' has become a bit of a mantra for the 28-year-old recently, with team chief Toto Wolff instructing him to "just drive" during races. However, he pointed out that this approach is only made possible by the strong communication that takes place behind closed doors. 

"He will give me a message that may not make a lot of sense to the average viewer," he said of his race engineer Marcus Dudley. "But because we've spoken about this a million times before, you know exactly what it means." 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Five things to look out for at the F1 Belgian GP

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Pierre Gasly tests new A110 Future prototype with Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Pierre Gasly tests new A110 Future prototype with Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ollie Bearman hailed as "class act" after emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus drive

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ollie Bearman hailed as "class act" after emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus drive

Liam Lawson left "shaking" after driving Bruce McLaren's Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 at Goodwood

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Liam Lawson left "shaking" after driving Bruce McLaren's Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 at Goodwood
More from
George Russell

George Russell's Mercedes engineer explains key to F1 success

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
George Russell's Mercedes engineer explains key to F1 success

Has the bad luck for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli evened out in the F1 title fight?

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Has the bad luck for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli evened out in the F1 title fight?

Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP
More from
Mercedes

Max Verstappen 'absolutely regrets' not signing with Mercedes, says Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Max Verstappen 'absolutely regrets' not signing with Mercedes, says Guenther Steiner

Toto Wolff: I stand by Mercedes' performance focus, but now we must sort reliability

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Toto Wolff: I stand by Mercedes' performance focus, but now we must sort reliability

How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Formula 1
British GP
How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Latest news

George Russell shares school exam mindset behind his F1 success

Formula 1
Belgian GP
George Russell shares school exam mindset behind his F1 success

Estonia’s new condensed WRC format “a good idea”, says Thierry Neuville

WRC
Rally Estonia
Estonia’s new condensed WRC format “a good idea”, says Thierry Neuville

Francesco Bagnaia: Wrong to say ‘no one wants to win 2026 MotoGP title’

MotoGP
German GP
Francesco Bagnaia: Wrong to say ‘no one wants to win 2026 MotoGP title’

Five things to look out for at the F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Five things to look out for at the F1 Belgian GP

Feature

Discover prime content

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
By Maciej Hamera
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
View more