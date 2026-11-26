Formula 1 Qatar GP

George Russell shrugs off Max Verstappen’s Las Vegas remarks: “Certain things really made me laugh”

George Russell laughs off Max Verstappen's Las Vegas barbs in Qatar while standing firm on their FP3 practice clash

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 3:33 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





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George Russell arrived at the Losail International Circuit on Thursday refusing to pour fresh fuel on Formula 1’s loudest driver feud - though he made it clear he was not retracting a word of what started it.

Speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix - his first public appearance since Max Verstappen had his say after winning in Las Vegas - Russell downplayed the Dutchman’s remarks with a wry smile.

"I don’t really have much to say, to be honest. I found it quite amusing, some of the comments after the race," Russell said. "He drove a great race. I guess I stand by what I said after practice. But he is the one that went out and won the race, and I didn’t, so I imagine he found that amusing."

The latest chapter in their running feud erupted during final practice on the Las Vegas Strip, when Verstappen passed Russell on a preparation lap, braked early approaching Turn 14, and shifted direction under braking before the pair banged wheels—earning the Red Bull driver a formal FIA warning for erratic driving.

Speaking to Sky Italia after qualifying, Russell accused Verstappen of pulling the same move "week in, week out with many drivers" and declared that "somebody has got to stand up to that guy" rather than letting him "walk around like they are bigger and better than everyone else".

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

One night later, Verstappen answered on track and behind the microphone. After trading the lead with Russell across an intense, slipstream-heavy race, Verstappen crossed the line first while Russell locked up off-line and clipped the Turn 5 barrier while attacking Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, tumbling to ninth.

In the post-race press conference, Verstappen dismissed Russell as "so far below my level" and called the late crash "karma", admitting it was "honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror, and I saw what was happening".

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, the four-time champion sharpened the knife further, branding Russell’s 2026 campaign "a complete disaster for him, especially in that car".

Defending the attack - and returning to Losail’s flashpoint

In Qatar, Russell brushed past the personal digs and defended the aggressive move that wrecked his Vegas podium bid.

"Some of Verstappen’s comments after Las Vegas made me laugh, but he won and had a great race," Russell said. "I’m moving on, though certain things really made me laugh. I hit the wall while fighting with my team-mate; I wanted to attack for a good result. And up until that point, the race with Max had also been good and fair."

Even if Russell wants to turn the page, the setting makes the tension hard to ignore. Losail is where the pair’s long-simmering friction boiled into open hostility in late 2024, when Verstappen lost pole position to Russell via a one-place grid penalty for impeding in qualifying - triggering an explosive exchange that carried straight through Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

Adding to the paddock chatter on Thursday, McLaren’s Lando Norris weighed in when asked by Sky Sports F1 about the clash. "You can either do your talking on the track, or you can do your talking in front of a camera," Norris said. "It normally always helps when you back it up on track. That's what everyone at the end of the day really cares about. Max has obviously proved to everyone what he is capable of, and George is still yet to prove what he's capable of."

The recent form chart shows why Russell is eager to let his driving speak over the final two weekends. While Verstappen - a three-time consecutive winner in Qatar from 2023 to 2025 - arrives second in the standings on 304 points with four P1s in his last six grands prix, Russell has not stood on a podium in six races since winning from pole in Baku. Tied with Norris on 264 points and just three behind third-placed Lewis Hamilton (267), beating Verstappen cleanly under Losail’s floodlights on Sunday would do far more than any press-conference punchline.

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